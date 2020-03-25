Two stores to stay open in Norwich’s Chapelfield

Norwich's Chapelfield centre is closed apart from two stores which remain open for the purchase of 'essential' items following government advice over coronavirus. Pic: Archant

The owners of Norwich’s Chapelfield shopping centre have reopened to allow people to access two shops which remain open.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The rest of the centre is closed but there is limited access to allow people to enter Boots and Superdrug which both sell “essential” items.

MORE: One of Norwich’s oldest stores makes plea to customers: ‘We need you more than ever’

A statement from Intu, owners of Chapelfield, said: “We have re-opened part of Intu Chapelfield so people can access essential goods and services at Boots and Superdrug. These stores have decided that they want to open and we are committed to supporting our retailers and the local community in these unprecedented times.

“We will be operating reduced hours and the rest of the centre will remain closed to the public to help prevent the spread of Covid-19.

“Customers should use our Chantry Lane entrance and we’d ask everyone to follow the government’s guidance on social distancing really carefully if they need to visit these stores. A small number of our team will be on hand to make sure our centre remains a clean and safe place to visit.”

“We would like to thank our fantastic team at Intu who are working very hard in very challenging circumstances, to support our retailers, serve our communities and take care of one another. Our thoughts are with everyone during this difficult time.”

Norwich’s other shopping complex, Castle Quarter is also closed apart from three shops selling essential items which include Boots, Poundland and health food store Grape Tree.

For updates on coronavirus in Norfolk see the Facebook page here