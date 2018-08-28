Chapelfield owners Intu made increased offer of £2.8bn in takeover talks

intu Chapelfield in Norwich. Picture: intu Chapelfield Archant

Intu, the owner of the Chapelfield shopping centre, has been made a higher offer in an attempted takeover of the group by three property investors.

Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The Peel Group, the Olayan Group and Brookfield Property Group are now offering Intu a buyout offer, valuing the company at £2.8bn.

The three revised their initial proposal of buying shares for 205p up to 215p, following conversations with Intu’s directors.

Shares in Intu jumped more than 14% on Friday morning following the news.

The consortium will now be granted access to company documents as it considers whether to make a firm offer. The bidders must decide by November 1.

Peel Group, which is owned by Intu deputy chairman John Whittaker, already holds a 26% stake of the company.

The consortium’s valuation is significantly less than the £3.4bn rival property giant Hammerson offered in April before abandoning the deal.