Planetarium comes to Norwich this autumn
Chantry Place is bringing a planetarium to Norwich this autumn, run by Starlight Stem.
The Planetarium is putting on an HD, 40-minute, immersive experience, taking visitors on a guided tour of the night sky.
Dr Mark Gallaway, an astrophysicist who has appeared on The Sky at Night and the founder of Starlight Stem, will give the tour.
The guided tour will be done with 360 degrees of sky above to explore.
The Monday to Thursday autumn night sky show will show people stars, galaxies, the moon, Saturn and more.
The Friday to Saturday solar system show will focus on the sun, aurora, planets, stars, and more.
Tickets are £4 and the show is available for ages three and up. The venue is wheelchair accessible.
The shows will run for only six days from Monday, October 25, to Saturday, October 30.
Bookings start on the hour from 10am to 3pm and finish at 45 minutes past. The venue is cleaned between each show.
Tickets are available for purchase on the Norwich Science Festival website.