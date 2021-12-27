City bosses look forward to what 2022 will bring

The ongoing disruption caused by Covid, rising inflation and supply issues have created a perfect storm for businesses.

But city bosses continue to have their glass half full as they look ahead to what the new year will bring - from the high street to housing.

Paul McCarthy, general manager of Chantry Place, believes consumer confidence remains high with increasing footfall levels heading back towards pre-pandemic levels.

He added: "There is no doubt that we are entering another period of uncertainty, but we do believe that this is only a short-term challenge and we are all geared up for a busy and safe post-Christmas sale period.

"Our retailers are performing well and, most excitingly of all, we are looking forward to welcoming yet more new names during 2022 which is great news and will be welcomed by our customers."

Paul McCarthy, general manager of Chantry Place

The shopping centre chief previously revealed deals are in the pipeline for four major brands to open in Chantry Place in 2022.

Elsewhere, Guy Gowing, managing partner at Norfolk-based property services firm Arnolds Keys, said the first priority will be to get on top of the Covid situation.

He said: "While we all hope that there are no more new variants which cause people to lose confidence in the recovery, we also need clear policy decisions from central government to enable all businesses to plan for the future with confidence.

"Aside from Covid, the other concern is rising inflation. We need to get this under control, mainly through sorting out the supply chain problems – and not just via the blunt instrument of constant interest rate rises."

Guy Gowing, managing partner at Norfolk-based property services firm Arnolds Keys

Mr Gowing believes people are starting to realise the potential of the county's economy, even going as far as saying that "Norfolk's time has come".

Jan Hÿtch, residential partner at Arnolds Keys, said that 2022 would see Norwich continuing to attract people to live in the county.

She said: "There are very few places in the UK where you can live in a sustainable area with close links to the capital, where over half the county border is award-winning beaches, and inland countryside studded with stunning Broads and waterways.

Jan Hÿtch, residential partner at Arnolds Keys

"Events of the last two years have changed our lives forever, but they have also enabled us to change our lives forever.”