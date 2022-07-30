City pub event to appear in new TV show being filmed this summer

A Last Poet Standing event at the Last Pub Standing in King Street - Credit: Olly Watson

National TV cameras will be setting up in a city boozer in August as part of a show on how to have a good time on a budget.

Channel 4 will be filming the Last Poet Standing event at the Last Pub Standing pub in King Street on Wednesday, August 10.

This poetry night allows aspiring poets in the city to perform in front of an audience.

And Channel 4 will be filming the evening as part of a show dedicated to showing how folk can enjoy themselves out and about on a budget during the cost of living crisis.

The Last Pub Standing in King Street, Norwich. - Credit: DENISE BRADLEY/Archant2022

Alice Leeder, assistant manager at Last Pub Standing, said: "We are definitely very excited. It is all linked to Olly Watson who runs the poetry nights.

"The poetry nights have been really good for us. We have been running them since we reopened about a year-and-a-half-ago.

"It is really good to have something different on. We like to be eclectic."

Mr Watson, 43, has been part of the poetry scene in Norwich for eight years and is a National Poetry Slam finalist as well as comedian.

He said: "I started Last Poet because I wanted to run a poetry night that was full of fun and laughter and didn't take itself too seriously.

"It's a real thrill to see a performer come to life and give the audience the chance to escape for a couple of hours.

"Having the cameras along not only shows me how odd life can be but also the lovely avenues it can take you down. I can't wait to show our little poetry scene off to the world."

The Last Poet Standing Summer Slam will see 10 poets go head to head for the audience's vote with only three making the final.

There they will fight it out to take home the crown of LPS TV Slam Champion.

The event will get under way at 7.30pm and will run until around 10pm on the night.

For more information on Last Pub Standing visit https://lpsnorwich.co.uk.