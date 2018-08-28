Masterclass session to examine the ups and downs of early-stage investment

Daniel Harvey, chief executive of the Pension Counter. Picture: Chadwicks. Archant

Early-stage investing will be the subject of the next masterclass hosted by financial advisers Chadwicks.

Daniel Harvey, who launched The Pension Counter at the firm, will be joined by innovation specialist Dr Clive Edmonds, founder of Scienta Group and Saffron Myhill-Hunt, innovation funding manager at the Low Carbon Innovation Fund.

They will discuss the pitfalls and practicalities of early-stage investing, and Mr Harvey will reflect on his own experiences of launching a service to help payroll bureaux, employers and accountants to navigate ever-changing workplace pension reforms.

The free event will be held at the Enterprise Centre at the University of East Anglia on November 14. There will be two two-hour sessions, at 8.15am and 12.15pm.

To reserve a place, go to www.chadwicks.co.uk/masterclasses/patient-capital-investing/