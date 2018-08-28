Search

Advanced search

Norwich Weather

Partly Cloudy

Partly Cloudy

max temp: 17°C

min temp: 7°C

Five-day forecast

Masterclass session to examine the ups and downs of early-stage investment

PUBLISHED: 18:11 23 October 2018 | UPDATED: 18:11 23 October 2018

Daniel Harvey, chief executive of the Pension Counter. Picture: Chadwicks.

Daniel Harvey, chief executive of the Pension Counter. Picture: Chadwicks.

Archant

Early-stage investing will be the subject of the next masterclass hosted by financial advisers Chadwicks.

Daniel Harvey, who launched The Pension Counter at the firm, will be joined by innovation specialist Dr Clive Edmonds, founder of Scienta Group and Saffron Myhill-Hunt, innovation funding manager at the Low Carbon Innovation Fund.

They will discuss the pitfalls and practicalities of early-stage investing, and Mr Harvey will reflect on his own experiences of launching a service to help payroll bureaux, employers and accountants to navigate ever-changing workplace pension reforms.

The free event will be held at the Enterprise Centre at the University of East Anglia on November 14. There will be two two-hour sessions, at 8.15am and 12.15pm.

To reserve a place, go to www.chadwicks.co.uk/masterclasses/patient-capital-investing/

Topic Tags:

Search hundreds of local jobs at Jobs24

Show Job Lists

Most Read

Man in his 20s dies after falling from A47 bridge

A man in his 20s died after falling from the bridge at Longwater. Photo: Google

Video: Man hit by car in Norwich crash

The scene in King Street. Picture: Marc Betts

Villa and Norwich City fans united in minute’s applause for Norfolk man killed in crash

An inquest has been opened into the death of Bradley Raper who died following a collision near Thetford. Picture: supplied by Chantelle Dwyer

Video: See inside cannabis farm worth £240,000 discovered near Norwich

A cannabis farm has been found in Eaton, Norwich. Picture: Norfolk Police

Residents describe rarely seeing people at home with £240k cannabis haul

A cannabis farm has been found in Eaton, Norwich. Picture: Norfolk Police
Management Jobs

Show Job Lists

Digital Edition

cover

Enjoy the Evening News
digital edition

Subscribe

Newsletter Sign Up

Norwich Evening News daily newsletter
Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Our Privacy Policy