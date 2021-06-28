'Dream come true': Couple to open nail salon in city centre

Published: 3:04 PM June 28, 2021

A couple are set to open a new nail salon in Norwich's Castle Meadow, having admired the spot for years.

Nails by Alex is aiming to open towards the end of July and is run by Alex and Chery Nguyen.

The couple, who moved from Dereham to Norwich, have long dreamt of running their own business and thought a spot opposite the castle would be the perfect site.

Nails by Alex will open in Norwich city centre next month - Credit: Archant

Ms Nguyen said: "It's a dream come true. For years I've walked down here and thought it would be lovely to have our own salon here, so to finally be doing the building work and getting ready to open is amazing.

"We've worked for other people before but we always hoped we'd have our own salon. I'm very passionate about what we do and I set high standards for myself, so I wanted to build a brand to be proud of."

You may also want to watch:

The pair have launched the business without any loans and entirely off their own savings.