Cash boost for Air Ambulances

The East Anglian Air Ambulance team. Picture: East Anglian Air Ambulance Archant

The East Anglian Air Ambulance (EAAA) could be in line for a share of a £10m cash boost set aside for air ambulance charities across the country.

Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The chancellor has announced he will be making £10m available to help the organisations provide care to some of the most vulnerable and critical patients.

Air ambulances are run as charities and do not usually receive government funding.

In response to the announcement Nicki Blake, marketing and communications manager at EAAA, said: “This has come as a very welcome surprise to EAAA, and we are thrilled to see the government supporting the work of air ambulance services. Exactly what this will mean for EAAA we don’t yet know but we very much look forward to the details.

“All we can say at this stage is that all funds go towards supporting our operation and keeping our expert medical crews in the helicopters and saving lives across the region.”