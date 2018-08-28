Search

Advanced search

Norwich Weather

Sunshine and Showers

Sunshine and Showers

max temp: 9°C

min temp: 6°C

Five-day forecast

Cash boost for Air Ambulances

PUBLISHED: 20:21 29 October 2018 | UPDATED: 20:21 29 October 2018

The East Anglian Air Ambulance team. Picture: East Anglian Air Ambulance

The East Anglian Air Ambulance team. Picture: East Anglian Air Ambulance

Archant

The East Anglian Air Ambulance (EAAA) could be in line for a share of a £10m cash boost set aside for air ambulance charities across the country.

The chancellor has announced he will be making £10m available to help the organisations provide care to some of the most vulnerable and critical patients.

Air ambulances are run as charities and do not usually receive government funding.

In response to the announcement Nicki Blake, marketing and communications manager at EAAA, said: “This has come as a very welcome surprise to EAAA, and we are thrilled to see the government supporting the work of air ambulance services. Exactly what this will mean for EAAA we don’t yet know but we very much look forward to the details.

“All we can say at this stage is that all funds go towards supporting our operation and keeping our expert medical crews in the helicopters and saving lives across the region.”

Search hundreds of local jobs at Jobs24

Show Job Lists

Most Read

School bus involved in two vehicle crash

The buses collided around 8.10am on the B1113 near Swardeston. Photo: George Dixon

Source of mystery light illuminating the skies of Norwich found

The source of a mystery light in Norwich has been found. File photo of Norwich at night, Picture Tom Thurston.

Video: Café set to welcome new escape room in its basement bids for alcohol licence

The Missing Kind and the KindaKafe on Castle Meadow. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Mystery surrounds death of Norwich woman found dead in homeless woodland camp

Kayla Terry who died in Train Wood. Photo: Norfolk Constabulary.

Video: Norwich cafe set to reopen under new ownership and serve prosecco and platters

Gail Watling and Tanya Daniels have teamed up and are set to transform House in St Benedcits Street Credit: House St Benedicts Facebook page
Management Jobs

Show Job Lists

Digital Edition

cover

Enjoy the Evening News
digital edition

Subscribe

Newsletter Sign Up

Norwich Evening News daily newsletter
Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Our Privacy Policy