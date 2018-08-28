Search

New business and property writer joins the Eastern Daily Press business team

PUBLISHED: 08:33 09 January 2019 | UPDATED: 08:42 09 January 2019

Mustard TV Home to Home. Caroline Culot and Kristian Jones and estate agents at The Library. Picture by SIMON FINLAY.

Caroline Culot joins the business team this week in a new business and property role.

Caroline has worked at Archant as the property editor the past 12 years, having originally trained with the then Eastern Counties Newspaper Group.

Caroline worked in newsrooms across the Archant group before becoming the property editor and compiling the weekly EDP Homes supplement as well as eight weekly titles.

Caroline, who lives in north Norfolk with her partner Kit Papworth, has a 20-year-old son currently studying at Cambridge University.

To get in touch, email caroline.culot@archant.co.uk.

