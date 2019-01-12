Search

Advanced search

Norwich Weather

Sunshine and Showers

Sunshine and Showers

max temp: 10°C

min temp: 8°C

Five-day forecast

Fourth Norfolk Skills and Careers Festival launches in Norwich

12 January, 2019 - 08:00
From left: The 'Coalition of Willingness': Nicola Hill of the Norwich School, Greg Smith, chief executive of the Royal Norfolk Agricultural Association, Chris Starkie of New Anglia LEP, Nove Fairbank of the Norfolk Chamber of Commerce, Faye Burrage of Easton and Otley College, Astra Richardson of UEA, Melvyn Ruff of Norfolk County Council, and Mark Bruhin of Beacon East. Picture: Archant

From left: The 'Coalition of Willingness': Nicola Hill of the Norwich School, Greg Smith, chief executive of the Royal Norfolk Agricultural Association, Chris Starkie of New Anglia LEP, Nove Fairbank of the Norfolk Chamber of Commerce, Faye Burrage of Easton and Otley College, Astra Richardson of UEA, Melvyn Ruff of Norfolk County Council, and Mark Bruhin of Beacon East. Picture: Archant

Archant

Could the next agri-tech breakthrough be developed in Norfolk? The world’s next leading geneticist have their first biology lesson in Norwich? The next celebrity hairdresser complete their apprenticeship in Dereham?

These were the questions asked at the launch of the Norfolk Skills and Careers Festival 2019, which will see 6,000 or more young people travel to the Norfolk Showground in March with the aim of kick-starting their career planning.

The festival, which is organised by the Royal Norfolk Agricultural Association along with partners at Beacon East, City College Norwich, Easton and Otley College, the New Anglia LEp, the Norfolk Chamber of Commerce, Norwich School and the Norfolk County Council – alongside media partners Archant – is now in its fourth year.

“The key thing to recognise about this festival is that it is a coalition of willingness. Of businesses, schools, and organisations coming together to develop the knowledge and skills of our young people, and preparing them for the world of work,” said Norfolk County Council’s Melvyn Rush at the launch, held at the International Aviation Academy.

The festival aims to inspire students by introducing them directly to their career aspirations.

“I’m a dad, and a teacher,” said Norwich School headteacher Stefan Griffiths.

“I’m not cool. So of the two ways I interact with young people, they’re not going to listen to my advice.”

Addressing the guests he said: “But you are cool. You are who they want to be when they leave school, it’s you who can inspire them on the career paths.”

Mark Bruhin, founder and chief executive of Beacon East said that it wasn’t just about getting talent in the door, but keeping them there.

“It’s a fact that young people often don’t want to stay in Norfolk, their aspirations within the county are quite low. This event will break down those perceptions and show people the breadth and diversity of Norfolk industry,” he said.

The festival will be held on March 6 and 7. On March 6, the festival will be open from 9.30am to 3.30pm, and on March 7 from 9.30am to 1.30pm.

Schools and businesses are invited to sign up as visitors or to host a stand by visiting www.norfolkskills.co.uk.

Topic Tags:

Search hundreds of local jobs at Jobs24

Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists

Most Read

Video The secret Second World War bunker below a quiet suburban street

The house with the 80-year-old secret, a World War Two air-raid shelter hidden away in the front garden in Waldemar Avenue. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Police called to city-centre after reports of fight outside Tesco Metro

Police were called to Guildhall following reports of a fight at around 1.40pm. Picture: Staff

Investigation launched after Norwich schoolboy asked to get into car by men in vehicle

The City of Norwich School, an Ormiston Academy. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Councillors hope calling in government secretary will stop £271m Anglia Square revamp

Anglia Square. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

New twist in ‘Japanese restaurant’ saga as City Hall confirms food safety probe

The signage on the property in Norwich. PICTURE: Jamie Honeywood
Management Jobs

Show Job Lists

Digital Edition

cover

Enjoy the Evening News
digital edition

Subscribe

Newsletter Sign Up

Norwich Evening News daily newsletter
Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Our Privacy Policy

Latest from the Norwich Evening News

Farke gives Pinto’s Turkey transfer bid his blessing and provides Oliveira update

Ivo Pinto looks to have played his last game for Norwich City ahead of a proposed move to Turkey Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images

‘Think New Order, LCD Soundsystem and Donna Summer’ Norwich’s finest Sink Ya Teeth at Norwich Arts Centre

Sink Ya Teeth at Norwich Arts Centre

Fourth Norfolk Skills and Careers Festival launches in Norwich

From left: The 'Coalition of Willingness': Nicola Hill of the Norwich School, Greg Smith, chief executive of the Royal Norfolk Agricultural Association, Chris Starkie of New Anglia LEP, Nove Fairbank of the Norfolk Chamber of Commerce, Faye Burrage of Easton and Otley College, Astra Richardson of UEA, Melvyn Ruff of Norfolk County Council, and Mark Bruhin of Beacon East. Picture: Archant

David Freezer: Pinto’s exit another sign that Canaries are moving on

Happier times for Ivo Pinto - scoring a late equaliser at Sunderland for the Canaries in April 2018 Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images

Martin Lewis of MoneySavingExpert: Five ways to drive down the cost of motoring

Martin Lewis on the ways to drive down motoring costs.
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists