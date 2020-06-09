Forum car park prepares to reopen

Norwich’s Forum car park is to reopen on Monday, June 15 following the government’s latest coronavirus advice.

The car park, along with the Forum building, Pizza Express, Café Bar Marzano and The Norfolk & Norwich Library Millennium Library have been closed to the public since March 23. Currently, only the car park is reopening.

Normally visited by more than 35,000 visitors a week, all profits from the car park are invested in the Forum’s free activities programme.

The Forum is run by an independent self-financing charitable trust, The Forum Trust. Tim Bishop, CEO, said: “We’ve sorely missed our visitors over the past few months and we know many of them are keen to come back to use our services, the library in particular.

“Reopening our car park is the vital first step in reopening The Forum building and rebuilding the welcoming environment that we are renowned for, while maintaining physical distancing and minimising the risks for our visitors and staff. It’s a vital step in reopening up the city centre and helping get the economy moving again.”

Visitors using The Forum car park will be able to park safely with social distancing measures in place. Card payments only will be accepted and The Forum is investing in new contactless terminals to allow payments at entry/exit barriers.

The car park will reopen from 8am on Monday, June 15 and will operate temporary opening hours of 8am-6pm Monday-Sunday.

