Roof added to one of city’s tallest buildings overlooking Norwich City Football Club
PUBLISHED: 16:32 28 September 2020 | UPDATED: 18:16 28 September 2020
Archant
The roof has finally been finished on what is now one of Norwich’s tallest buildings providing stunning views across the city.
The roof has finally been finished on what is now one of Norwich’s tallest buildings providing stunning views across the city.
Next to the River Wensum and overlooking Carrow Road, Canary Quay stands an impressive 108ft high and takes its place alongside 144ft-Westlegate Tower among Norwich’s tallest.
Both remain in the shadow of the cathedral though which still towers above the rest at 315ft.
MORE: Owner of Chapelfield bow out but ‘no sale agreed yet’
To mark the occasion, officers from Broadland Housing and builders RG Carter, held a topping out ceremony with the cityscape as an impressive backdrop.
The new housing development will see 73 affordable one and two bedroom apartments being built as part of phase three of Canary Quay, a regeneration project which comprises more than 300 houses.
Michael Newey, group chief executive of Broadland Housing, said: “We are very excited to see the third building on the Canary Quay site start to take shape. Being able to stand on the ninth floor and look across the finished homes brings into focus how much work has gone into getting us to this stage.”
These new phase of affordable homes is expected to be finished next summer and sit directly opposite apartment blocks Patricia Hollis House, Richard Hawthorn House and Solace, completed earlier the scheme.
Mario Rackham, director and general manager at RG Carter, said: “We’re incredibly proud of this project and our continuing partnership with Broadland Housing. The Canary Quay regeneration is progressing really well and will help transform the riverside area, while providing high-quality housing for the local community for years to come.”
One bedroom, privately sold apartments offer 526sqft and are priced from £160,000.
If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Norwich Evening News. Click the link in the orange box above for details.