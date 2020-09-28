Roof added to one of city’s tallest buildings overlooking Norwich City Football Club

A new rootfop has made Canary Quay one of the tallest buildings in Norwich - offering views similar to this across the city.

The roof has finally been finished on what is now one of Norwich’s tallest buildings providing stunning views across the city.

The new apartments at Canary Quay.

Next to the River Wensum and overlooking Carrow Road, Canary Quay stands an impressive 108ft high and takes its place alongside 144ft-Westlegate Tower among Norwich’s tallest.

Both remain in the shadow of the cathedral though which still towers above the rest at 315ft.

Broadland Housing and RG Carter stand on the new top floor of the apartments being built at Canary Quay.

To mark the occasion, officers from Broadland Housing and builders RG Carter, held a topping out ceremony with the cityscape as an impressive backdrop.

The new housing development will see 73 affordable one and two bedroom apartments being built as part of phase three of Canary Quay, a regeneration project which comprises more than 300 houses.

Michael Newey, group chief executive of Broadland Housing, said: “We are very excited to see the third building on the Canary Quay site start to take shape. Being able to stand on the ninth floor and look across the finished homes brings into focus how much work has gone into getting us to this stage.”

These new phase of affordable homes is expected to be finished next summer and sit directly opposite apartment blocks Patricia Hollis House, Richard Hawthorn House and Solace, completed earlier the scheme.

Inside the apartments at Canary Quay, the interiors will look like this.

Mario Rackham, director and general manager at RG Carter, said: “We’re incredibly proud of this project and our continuing partnership with Broadland Housing. The Canary Quay regeneration is progressing really well and will help transform the riverside area, while providing high-quality housing for the local community for years to come.”

One bedroom, privately sold apartments offer 526sqft and are priced from £160,000.

Canary Quay.