First look inside new comic book shop with prices from £1
- Credit: Archant
A new comic book shop, which offers most of its comics for as cheap as £1, has opened its doors in Hellesdon.
Canary Comics & Collectables, located in Dixons Shopping Centre in Reepham Road, launched on Tuesday, March 1, following a successful three-and-a-half year stint on Norwich Market.
Owner Oliver Harvey, who struggled to afford new comics when he was younger, said the accessibility of the store is what sets it apart from others.
"I loved collecting comics when I was little but I could never afford to get the newest ones," he said. "As strange as it might sound, older comics are incredibly cheap and appeal to lots of people."
For many collectors, comic books often take up a lot of space so they will look to sell on their older books to make room for new ones.
This allows the 32-year-old to buy other people's collections and he also purchases stock in bulk from larger London shops to sell individually.
Having got his shop ready for launch after a week of preparation, Mr Harvey admitted the experience has meant a lot of late nights.
He said: "It's been exhausting trying to get everything ready but the positive messages I've received have really kept me going.
Most Read
- 1 Owners confirm beloved Brickmakers lease will not be renewed
- 2 Police hunt for wanted Norwich man
- 3 Mushy pea stall on Norwich Market closes after 73 years
- 4 Kisstory festival heading to Norwich park on UK tour
- 5 Warning over Airbnb loophole after 'suspect' guests leave underwear in home
- 6 Busy city centre junction reopens after car's wheel buckles in rush hour
- 7 Thugs attempt break-in at ANOTHER independent city business
- 8 Jogger terrified after being leapt on by large 'teeth-baring' dog
- 9 Man left bleeding after being knocked to ground by e-scooter riders
- 10 Key route closure sees trade plummet for shops near city
"I'm hoping to welcome lots of new people to the shop and it will be lovely for my regulars to see the new space."
The popularity of collecting comic books has grown due to the success of the Marvel films and Mr Harvey said he has been "blown away" by the support so far.
He added: "I just want to say thank you to everyone who has supported me on this journey.
"I really didn't expect to be in a place of going from a stall to opening a shop as quickly as I have. I couldn't have done it without my loyal customers."