Fishmonger's shop and photography studio up for auction in Norwich
- Credit: Auction House East Anglia
A photography studio and former fishmonger's shop are up for auction in Norwich.
The neighbouring businesses are located in Magdalen Street and they are on the market with Auction House East Anglia.
They are owned by the same vendor but the buildings will up for auction separately.
However, there may be an opportunity for any potential buyer to purchase both buildings.
Former fishmonger's shop
Where: 128 Magdalen Street, Norwich, NR3 1JD
In Magdalen Street, a former fishmonger's shop with a two-storey maisonette is to go up for auction with a guide price of £90,000 to £110,000.
Most Read
- 1 Revealed: The 7 cheapest streets to buy a property in Norwich
- 2 Landlord forks out £18k to rehouse turfed-out tenants
- 3 UK's largest mobile theme park coming to Norfolk
- 4 Father jailed for 14 years for killing baby daughter
- 5 Man arrested after illegal firearms found at Sprowston home
- 6 Man due to appear in court after being chased through Norwich
- 7 'It's like a Netflix show': Street 'terrified' as police swoop on home
- 8 Disgust as 'hateful' far-right leaflets posted through city letterboxes
- 9 Driver abandons car on NDR roundabout after crash
- 10 Multiple emergency services attend city centre incident
On the Auction House website, it states: “This former fishmonger's freehold shop is now vacant and in need of improvement.
“The property is located close to the Anglia Square shopping centre and in a prominent main road position just north of the centre of Norwich.
“It’s ideal for investment or owner occupation.”
The premises comprises of a retail shop and preparation area on the ground floor, a living room and kitchen on the first floor and a double bedroom and bathroom on the second floor.
It also has a rear courtyard.
Photography studio
Where: 126 Magdalen Street, Norwich, NR3 1JD
Potential buyers may also have the opportunity to purchase a neighbouring building in Magdalen Street.
The vendor is selling both buildings but is putting them up for auction separately.
This vacant shop is a former photography studio which also has a “spacious” two-bedroom flat above with a guide price of £100,000 to £120,000.
Auction House East Anglia states: “This is a prominent town centre freehold shop with a spacious two-bedroom flat above.
“Potential may exist for the separation of the shop and living accommodation subject to planning approval.
“The property is in a busy street close to Anglia Square shopping centre and surrounded by established businesses, offices and high-density residential properties."
The ground floor consists of a retail shop space, store room, shower room and toilet.
Two bedrooms, a lounge area and kitchen are located on the second floor.
All of the properties shown will be on auction on Wednesday, May 5.
For more information call Auction House East Anglia on 01603 505100 or visit here.