Fishmonger's shop and photography studio up for auction in Norwich

Two neighbouring businesses are up for auction in Magdalen Street in Norwich. - Credit: Auction House East Anglia

A photography studio and former fishmonger's shop are up for auction in Norwich.

The neighbouring businesses are located in Magdalen Street and they are on the market with Auction House East Anglia.

They are owned by the same vendor but the buildings will up for auction separately.

However, there may be an opportunity for any potential buyer to purchase both buildings.

Former fishmonger's shop

A former fishmonger's shop is up for auction in Magdalen Street in Norwich - Credit: Auction House East Anglia

Where: 128 Magdalen Street, Norwich, NR3 1JD

In Magdalen Street, a former fishmonger's shop with a two-storey maisonette is to go up for auction with a guide price of £90,000 to £110,000.

On the Auction House website, it states: “This former fishmonger's freehold shop is now vacant and in need of improvement.

“The property is located close to the Anglia Square shopping centre and in a prominent main road position just north of the centre of Norwich.

“It’s ideal for investment or owner occupation.”

The premises comprises of a retail shop and preparation area on the ground floor, a living room and kitchen on the first floor and a double bedroom and bathroom on the second floor.

It also has a rear courtyard.

Photography studio

A former photography studio is up for auction in Magdalen Street in Norwich - Credit: Auction House East Anglia

Where: 126 Magdalen Street, Norwich, NR3 1JD

Potential buyers may also have the opportunity to purchase a neighbouring building in Magdalen Street.

The vendor is selling both buildings but is putting them up for auction separately.

This vacant shop is a former photography studio which also has a “spacious” two-bedroom flat above with a guide price of £100,000 to £120,000.

Auction House East Anglia states: “This is a prominent town centre freehold shop with a spacious two-bedroom flat above.

“Potential may exist for the separation of the shop and living accommodation subject to planning approval.

“The property is in a busy street close to Anglia Square shopping centre and surrounded by established businesses, offices and high-density residential properties."

The ground floor consists of a retail shop space, store room, shower room and toilet.

Two bedrooms, a lounge area and kitchen are located on the second floor.

All of the properties shown will be on auction on Wednesday, May 5.

For more information call Auction House East Anglia on 01603 505100 or visit here.