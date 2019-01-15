Search

Sunshine and Showers

The business of Brexit: What is the practical impact on the county’s entrepreneurs?

15 January, 2019 - 06:00
A major Brexit vote will be taken today. (AP Photo/Frank Augstein)

A major Brexit vote will be taken today. (AP Photo/Frank Augstein)

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved

As the Brexit battle rages on in Westminster today ahead, it’s easy to forget the impact of these decisions on the everyday business owners trying to make ends meet.

Today’s “meaningful” vote will see MPs vote on Mrs May’s deal, as well as voting on amendments to the deal.

If the deal is rejected, the Prime Minister will have three working days to come up with ‘Plan B’ before taking it back to the house.

But for the people on the ground with their livelihoods on the line, the game of back-and-forth at Westminster is of little concern compared to the reality of Article 50.

Many say their biggest issue is the uncertainty – be it increasing costs or lack of demand.

But some are making the most of the caution, take a look at our story below to find out more.

