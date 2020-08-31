Search

City burger restaurant busier than before coronavirus

PUBLISHED: 16:47 31 August 2020 | UPDATED: 16:47 31 August 2020

Harry's burger bar has been busier than before coronavirus. Picture James Randle.

Harry's burger bar has been busier than before coronavirus. Picture James Randle.

Archant

A burger restaurant has been busier than before lockdown due to Eat Out To Help Out.

Raj Gill, bar manager at Harry’s in Chapelfield Gardens, said they had been fully booked on every day scheme.

And as a result, the restaurant, which opened 10 months ago, has introduced a buy one get one free cocktail offer on Thursdays and Fridays to maintain the “steady flow” of customers.

MORE: Long queues at Norwich restaurants on final day of Eat Out To Help Out

But Mr Raj said bookings for the coming weeks had “dropped off a bit” although reservations had still been made in September, particularly at the weekends.

He said: “I think it’s a given that reservations will tail off a bit although we do have bookings, including tomorrow for example. It’s difficult to judge the impact it will have next month but, as far as we can tell, trade is set to be steady.

“Overall, the scheme has been really helpful and we have been busy on other days too, which has been really useful.”

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Norwich Evening News. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

