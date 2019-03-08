Search

Advanced search

East Anglia Future 50

Market street food stall to expand menu after quadrupling in size

PUBLISHED: 11:51 07 August 2019 | UPDATED: 11:55 07 August 2019

Timothy Irven at his new stall on Norwich Market, Bun Box, selling sweet and savoury buns. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Timothy Irven at his new stall on Norwich Market, Bun Box, selling sweet and savoury buns. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Archant

A popular Norwich Market food stall is set to expand its menu after moving into a new space four times its current size.

Bun Box on Norwich Market is set to move into a new space four times its current size. Photo: ArchantBun Box on Norwich Market is set to move into a new space four times its current size. Photo: Archant

Japanese-inspired Bun Box, which dishes up bao buns, dumplings and donburi bowls to hungry diners, is preparing to move into a market space left vacant by the closure of a family-run butchers.

The move will see owner, chef Tim Irven, 25, who founded the business on the market in July 2017, take on at least two more staff members to the current three-person team and offer a wider range of food and specials.

Mr Irven, who trained at Norwich City College, said the opportunity to expand came along at the "perfect time" for the stall.

"We'd had our eye out to try to find suitable premises," he said.

A steamed bun from Bun Box on Norwich Market. Photo: Bun BoxA steamed bun from Bun Box on Norwich Market. Photo: Bun Box

"I knew the previous owner, R S Baker, was looking to pass on the lease and leave.

"It worked out they were happy to pass it on. I'm really happy to be expanding and building up."

Bun Box's stall, in Row A of the market, is currently closed, while repair work and professional cleaning are done at the former butchers, ahead of an opening date, set to be around late October.

READ MORE: Sadness as Norwich market stall set to close after 90 years

Bun Box on Norwich Market is set to move into a new space four times its current size. Photo: ArchantBun Box on Norwich Market is set to move into a new space four times its current size. Photo: Archant

Mr Irven added: "We're just taking a few days at the beginning of this week to get things started in there and get it cleaned before we put in all our equipment.

"We got the keys about a week ago so it'll take a while before we're ready to open."

You may also want to watch:

But he confirmed the original stall would remain open in the run up to the expansion.

"We want to make sure we do it right and not try to rush the opening," he added.

The new stall will offer a larger range of menu items, including an increased array of specials, from fried chicken bites to sushi items.

"We're quite restricted with the single stall before as to what we could produce out of that space," Mr Irven said.

READ MORE: Treat yourself to delicious sweet and savoury buns on new Norwich Market stall

"People seem to really enjoy the food and keep coming back.

"It's lovely to see lots of regular customers coming again and asking about specials."

He added: "It came from the food I love and I'm fascinated by.

"I went to college and trained as a chef and looked into Japanese food - the way they prepare food and cooking techniques are so different from how I was taught."

He added: "It's really nice to see the market vibrant and busy, with lots of people coming through.

"It's lovely that there's something for everyone and lots of choice every day of the week."

READ MORE: Eight places in Norwich that definitely sell Japanese food

Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists

Most Read

'Controlling' man sent explicit revenge porn videos to ex-partner's teenage daughter

Kim Arthurton, who has slammed the justice system after her ex-boyfriend Michael Young avoided jail after he harrassed her and sent sexually-explicit pictures and videos of her to family and friends. Picture: SOPHIE WYLLIE

'Bond villain' Farke named Premier League's hardest manager

Norwich boss Daniel Farke is the Premier League's 'hardest manager', according to 90min.com Picture by Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd +44 7904 640267

Decision today over 69 new homes near Norwich Airport

Lovell Partnerships is seeking permission to build the new properties at Manor Road in Newton St Faith, north of Norwich Airport. Photo: Google

Gin bar and pub in Norwich to close

The Mash Tun at the top of St Benedicts Street is closing for refurbishment. Picture: Google Maps

Video Closed clubs and new flats - what's the future for Prince of Wales Road?

Prince of Wales road, city traffic problems. Photo taken in June 1965. Photo: Archive
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists

Digital Edition

cover

Enjoy the Evening News
digital edition

Subscribe

Newsletter Sign Up

Norwich Evening News daily newsletter
Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Our Privacy Policy

Most Read

Norwich Airport holiday provider goes bust – cancelling 19,000 future bookings

Super Break has cancelled trips from Norwich Airport to Iceland. Picture: impossiAble

Gin bar and pub in Norwich to close

The Mash Tun at the top of St Benedicts Street is closing for refurbishment. Picture: Google Maps

Tesco stores in East Anglia could close

Tesco Metro stores in the East are unthreat Picture: Greta Levy

Liverpool chief Klopp slams ‘crazy’ Norwich City fixture

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp is not happy he has to kick off on Friday against Norwich City Picture: Jane Barlow/PA Wire

Revealed: Future plans for former Mercy nightclub

An illustration of what the plans for the former Mercy nightclub, on Prince of Wales Road, could look like. Photo: SMG Architects/Estateducation

Latest from the Norwich Evening News

CONFIRMED: Canaries seal Amadou loan to add midfield muscle for the Premier League

Ibrahim Amadou in action for Sevilla in La Liga last season Picture: Pressinphoto/Sipa USA

Man slashed with knife a year after friend stabbed to death in Norwich

Michael Peck at the spot where a memorial to Norwich murder victim David Hastings was torn down. PIC: Peter Walsh.

Musician launches Norwich City charity album ahead of new season

Martin Fuller, volunteer manager at Norwich PHAB club. Picture: Victoria Pertusa

See inside £290,000 Norwich penthouse with balcony views across the city

A Norwich penthouse has come on the market with William H Brown for £290,000. Photo: William H Brown

‘That’s a key piece of the jigsaw’ – City fans really pleased with addition of Amadou

Ibrahim Amadou in action against Valencia for Sevilla in La Liga last season Picture: Pressinphoto/Sipa USA
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists