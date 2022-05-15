Norwich booze brand reveals new gin for summer

Norwich-founded Bullards Spirits has launched a pineapple, ginger and lime gin, ready for summer. Inset, Bullards managing director Russell Evans - Credit: Ella Wilkinson/Bullards

With warmer weather just around the corner, a city-founded spirits company has launched a thirst-quenching season-appropriate tipple.

Norwich's Bullards Spirits has launched a pineapple, ginger and lime gin this week.

The brand is calling it "the perfect balance between sweet and spice", taking inspiration from a more tropical climate.

The launch of the new spirit coincides with the opening of the booze brand's new store in Henrietta Street, Covent Garden.

Bullards Spirits' new store in Covent Garden - Credit: Bullards Spirits

The flavours, traditionally associated with rum, highlights Covent Garden market's long history with the exotic fruit.

In the 17th century, Covent Garden was London’s most prominent fruit and vegetable market, selling produce from all over the world.

But the fruit was also a symbol of prosperity - as it was expensive to buy and to grow it would require a hothouse.

When Covent Garden’s marketplace was rebuilt in the 1800s, the fruit was adopted as a symbol of the area - and pineapple symbols can be spotted dotted around the square.

However the brand new gin - even with its influences from the capital - will be distilled right here in Norfolk.

Bullards operates out of a purpose-built unit in Smallburgh, 13 miles outside of Norwich.

People sampling Norwich-founded Bullards gin in Covent Garden - Credit: Bullards Spirits

Managing director of the business, Russell Evans, said: "All our gins are influenced by things we come across.

"Pineapple is also a symbol of hospitality. It works on a number of different levels

"Obviously there's the link with pineapples Covent Garden, but the fruit also got us thinking outside the world of gin.

"Pineapple is really successful with rums. There are very few pineapple gins out there.

Managing director Russell Evans explained how the flavour for Bullards' new gin was inspired by Covent Garden - Credit: Bullards Spirits

"Flavoured gin is the growth part of the market, they're huge. We wanted to do something no-one else was doing. We want to be different.

"We're breaking into another part of the market. Gin is growing, rum is growing, why not have our foot in both camps?

Bullards pineapple, ginger and lime gin - Credit: Bullards Spirits

"It's a great summer drink. You can pair it with all the mixers you like, but it goes really well with ginger ale."

Bullards is working on a new range of cocktail recipes to compliment the latest release.

How to make a Bullards Pineapple Collins

A Collins is a sour cocktail made using a base spirit - usually gin - with lemon juice, sugar and carbonated water and served long over ice in a Collins glass.

A Pineapple Collins, made with Bullards pineapple, ginger and lime gin - Credit: Bullards Spirits

You will need:

50ml Bullards Pineapple, Ginger & Lime Gin

25ml Pineapple Syrup (optional if you want more sweetness)

25ml Lime Juice

50-100ml Double Dutch Soda Water

Ice

Fresh Pineapple Slices

Lime Wedges

Method:

Fill a tall glass with ice to chill

Add the pineapple slices to a cocktail shaker along with the gin and pineapple syrup. Muddle together.

Add a scoop of ice and shake

Pour into the ice filled glass

Top with Soda Water (add more for a longer drink)

Garnish with a wedge of lime.

To elevate your drink and give it a real mixologist flair, give the glass an extra touch by dipping the rim in pineapple syrup followed by white sugar before chilling.