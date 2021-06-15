Published: 12:58 PM June 15, 2021

Judith Finney and Tim Shattock of Jarrolds and Tamsen Macro, Russell Evans and Joe Evans of Bullards, celebrate the opening of the new Bullards gin tasting bar in the deli at Jarrolds in Norwich. - Credit: Newman Associates PR

Shoppers in Norwich's Jarrolds department store can enjoy free tastings after Bullards opened a new bar in the deli.

The new gin bar was opened on Saturday, World Gin Day.

Customers can take guided tastings through the Norwich distillery’s entire range, learning more about the aromatics used to create the tipples.

And plans are in place, as soon as the easing of Covid restrictions allow, to offer special ‘gin experiences’ in the store.

A gin ambassador from Bullards will be on hand at selected times during the week to lead customers through the range, which is marketed as being ‘The Spirit of Norwich’.

You may also want to watch:

Joe Evans, business development director at Bullards Spirits, said: “Jarrolds and Bullards are two iconic Norwich brands, and so it’s appropriate that we are working together to promote the very best of what the city has to offer."

Bullards Spirits was founded in Norwich in 2015, under Russell Evans, reviving a name which had been synonymous with the drinks industry in the city since 1837.