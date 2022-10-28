Gin firm's plight to recover £50k in costs after Red Bull battle
- Credit: Denise Bradley
An independent gin firm may have won its legal tussle with an energy drink giant but is fighting to survive the costs.
A senior hearing officer rejected Red Bull's claim that Bullards had chosen its title to take advantage of the Austrian company's name.
Red Bull had claimed there was a "conflict of interest" but Bullards emerged victorious in the court hearing which took place at the end of September.
Russell Evans, founder of the rebranded Bullards Spirits, estimates the Norwich company will recover somewhere between £10,000 and £20,000 in costs from Red Bull.
But he believes his company forked out a total of £50,000 defending the case against the worldwide brand meaning he is significantly out of pocket.
Mr Evans said: "We achieved what we wanted to achieve and common sense prevailed but the cost does leave a bit of a downer.
"The costs issue is a disgrace as surely a win is a win? The fact we might be out of pocket for winning does not seem to be fair, justifiable or equitable.
"Red Bull can appeal if they want but my personal view is that would make them look like a bad loser.
"What would be nice would be an apology."
It is expected that Red Bull will have 21 days to argue about the amount of costs awarded.
A spokesman for Red Bull said: "We do not believe it appropriate to comment on such a legal matter."
Bullards family shareholder, John Bullard, said: "You can't put a price on the time and anxiety this has created."
Red Bull first wrote to Bullards in September 2021 about the legal dispute and subsequently sent the gin firm a list of products which it did not want them to make.
This included soft drinks and energy drinks.
Mr Evans added: "We've received amazing support in Norwich. I've had so many texts and messages of people showing their support.
"It's really good to have a court system where disputes can be decided by a third party."