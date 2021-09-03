Barking mad! Pooches cause chaos at agents' offices
- Credit: Brown and Co
A bring your dog to work day ended up so over-subscribed that the poor pooches had to be hounded out instead.
When property firm Brown and Co agreed to allow its staff to bring their four-legged pals into work in the name of Pancreatic Cancer UK, its bosses could not have expected such a response.
But when more than a dozen pups turned up to clock in, from labradors to chihuahuas, it was decided they should just enjoy their walkies instead.
Office manager, David Hinton, said: "Some of the dogs don't like other dogs and some don't even like people - so we took a cautious approach in advance and decided all the new recruits for the day would be taken on a walk instead of being invited into the office.
"All the dogs were very well behaved and we attracted lots of attention from members of the public."