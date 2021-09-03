News Norwich City FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business Support Us Subscribe
Barking mad! Pooches cause chaos at agents' offices

Author Picture Icon

David Hannant

Published: 3:45 PM September 3, 2021   
Mason Burrell, head of new homes at Brown and Co with his dog

Mason Burrell, head of new homes at Brown and Co with his dog - Credit: Brown and Co

A bring your dog to work day ended up so over-subscribed that the poor pooches had to be hounded out instead.

Charles Birch of Brown and Co with his dog

Charles Birch of Brown and Co with his dog - Credit: Brown and Co

When property firm Brown and Co agreed to allow its staff to bring their four-legged pals into work in the name of Pancreatic Cancer UK, its bosses could not have expected such a response.

Dogsmore the dog, at Brown and Co's bring your dog to work day

Dogsmore the dog, at Brown and Co's bring your dog to work day - Credit: Brown and Co

But when more than a dozen pups turned up to clock in, from labradors to chihuahuas, it was decided they should just enjoy their walkies instead.

Max the miniature daschund

Max the miniature daschund - Credit: Brown and Co

Office manager, David Hinton, said: "Some of the dogs don't like other dogs and some don't even like people - so we took a cautious approach in advance and decided all the new recruits for the day would be taken on a walk instead of being invited into the office.

Emma Griffiths, associate, architecture and planning at Brown and Co with her dog

Emma Griffiths, associate, architecture and planning at Brown and Co with her dog - Credit: Brown and Co

"All the dogs were very well behaved and we attracted lots of attention from members of the public."

Abby Maynard, senior associate, environmental consultant, agricultural business consultancy at Brown and Co

Abby Maynard, senior associate, environmental consultant, agricultural business consultancy at Brown and Co - Credit: Brown and Co

Andrew Fundell of Brown and Co with his dog

Andrew Fundell of Brown and Co with his dog - Credit: Brown and Co


