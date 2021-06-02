Free haircuts on offer as 22-year-old opens new Norwich barbers

Published: 5:30 AM June 2, 2021

Hamoud Hashim, 22, opens his new barbers, Brothers Barbershop, with free haircuts on the opening day. - Credit: DENISE BRADLEY/Archant2021

A 22-year-old offered free haircuts to all who visited his new barber shop as it officially opened.

Brothers Barbershop has finally opened its doors to customers on Theatre Street in Norwich.

With the new shop's modern design, owner Hamoud Hashim hopes to offer something slightly different for city-goers.

At only 22, Mr Hashim took the plunge to start his own business after leaving his job at a city barbershop and has spent months transforming the site.

On its opening on Tuesday, June 1, he offered free haircuts so customers could come and take a look around.

Mr Hashim said: “I have always wanted my own business and my dad has always encouraged me to try and look for something. So I used that time out of work to get up and do it.

“It is a big achievement and a big step. I have had the business for three months now but it has only just been able to open because the renovations were only finished last week.

“I just thought it was a good opportunity to take and it is a great location. A lot of people are happy with the design as well. I really wanted to stand out from the others and for everything to be completely different.

“I designed it all myself. It was a gallery before and it needed a big makeover so a lot of money has gone into it.”

The business will be open Monday to Saturday 9am until 7pm, and Sundays 10am until 5pm.

Mr Hashim, who has been a barber for the last four years, added: “I just thought, a lot people they have been out of work for a while so I decided to offer free haircuts to help promote the business and bring customers in.

“There is a lot of competition around Norwich with barber shops. Hopefully they like their haircut and they decide to come back.

“I was quite shocked when I came to the door, there were five or six people waiting outside this morning.”

