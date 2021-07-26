News Norwich City FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business Support Us Subscribe
Shop in Norwich city centre up for rent for £80,000 a year

Caroline Culot

Published: 10:23 AM July 26, 2021   
The Brighthouse store in St Stephens Street, Norwich. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

The Brighthouse store in St Stephens Street, Norwich. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Another shop in Norwich has gone up for rent after its occupiers vacated amid financial problems.

The two-storey store in 59-61 St Stephen's Street offers nearly 5,000 sqft and is for rent with service charge of £2,150 on top.

BrightHouse store up for rent in Norwich

The empty shop unit up for rent - Credit: Roche

It was vacated by the BrightHouse chain which sold household goods and also offered loans on weekly repayments.

The retailer went into administration last year after the Financial Conduct Authority ordered it to pay £14.8m in redress to 249,000 customers.

The rent-to-own retailer had 240 stores, including in Great Yarmouth and King's Lynn with a total of 2,400 employees nationwide.

Agents Roche, renting the shop unit, stated: "The premises occupy a prime location on St Stephens Street and is adjacent to Savers and Greggs whilst in close proximity to Iceland, Wilko, Poundland and the Chantry Place shopping centre."

Norfolk

