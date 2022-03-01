Brickmakers landladies on future of much-loved city venue

Landladies of The Brickmakers in Norwich, from left, Pam South, Emma Rose and Charley South - Credit: Copyright: Archant 2020

A trio of landladies who have run a beloved music venue for two decades have been met with an outpouring of support having announced their departure.

But the outgoing team at the Brickmakers in Sprowston Road are optimistic it won’t be the final call for the venue.

Pam South, Charley South and Emma Rose announced on February 28 that they will not renewing their lease when it comes to and end in January 2023 since taking it on in 2003.

Brickmakers landlady Charley South - Credit: DENISE BRADLEY/Archant2021

They said after a bumpy time during the pandemic – which saw a campaign launched to raise funds to save the venue – it is time to hand over the reins.

Carley South said the outpouring of love has “really enforced that Norwich's music scene is such a big family".

She added: "I don't think the Brickies is going anywhere.

The Brickmakers, Sprowston Road. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY - Credit: Copyright: Archant 2020

"We're very hopeful that someone will take it on and continue what we've built over the last 20 years.”

On whether the team’s departure could spell the end for the pub, she added: “We’ve spoken to the owners of the venue, Stonegate, a lot and they're very keen for someone to come in and continue the work that we've started.

"They haven’t made any decisions yet but I think it’s more than likely to be the case.

"We've got some amazing gigs going on this year.

"It's billed to be one of the most exciting years for the programme that we've ever had.”

She added: "There aren't words to say how grateful we are for everyone's love and support over the years."

Mick Grant from Mile Cross plays in pubs across Norwich under the name of Mick Avoidant - Credit: Supplied by Mick Grant

Mick Grant frequently plays at The Brickmakers as Mick Avoidant and said: "It's a small and cosy venue I like to play. It's got a special place in my heart.

"It's one of my favourite venues to play."

John Ward, mayor of Sprowston and district councillor (Cons), said: "I've been to a few music events there myself and they have very friendly staff. It's a lovely venue.

Consultation opened for public to have their say on the Viking Centre in Sprowston. John Ward, Town Mayor. Pictures: Brittany Woodman - Credit: Brittany Woodman/ Archant

"I certainly hope that someone else will take on the license of this unique Norwich venue.”

Stonegate has been approached for comment.