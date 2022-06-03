City punters celebrate Queen's Jubilee at pub garden party

The Great British Garden Party at The Brickmakers in Sprowston Road. - Credit: Lauren De Boise

A pub and live music venue near Norwich celebrated the Queen's Platinum Jubilee in style - with a big garden party.

The Brickmakers, in Sprowston Road, teamed up with the organisers behind the Nearly Festival to host the Great British Garden Party on Friday.

And the public arrived in droves to watch tribute acts perform, alongside other local live acts and a DJ, in tribute to the Queen's 70 years on the throne.

Danny Banthorpe and Adam Coulton, organisers of Nearly Festival, behind The Great British Garden Party at The Brickmakers in Sprowston Road.

Faye Brown, a teaching assistant from Old Catton, said: "I'm here with my daughter and we're loving the jubilee festivities.

"It's a wonderful atmosphere and we're enjoying the live music.

"We like to celebrate events like this for the Queen and it's a great excuse to come out for the day."

Crowds celebrate the Platinum Jubilee at The Great British Garden Party at The Brickmakers in Sprowston Road.

Frazer Allen, 59, from Thorpe, said: "Without a doubt - it's fun being here.

"We've got a great line-up for the day and decent afternoon weather - you can't beat it.

"We wanted to make the most of the bank holiday and celebrate the Queen's Jubilee with a few beers."

Bar Manager Sarah Wittrick and Landlady Emma Rose celebrate the Platinum Jubilee at The Great British Garden Party at The Brickmakers in Sprowston Road.

Emma Rose, co-landlady and owner of The Brickmakers, said: "It's amazing - the guys have worked really hard to get everything set up in time.

"It's a pleasure to hold this here for everyone and the fact it's for the Queen's Platinum Jubilee is phenomenal - 70 years is amazing.

"I don't think we'll see anything like this again in our lifetime.

"This party is exactly what The Brickmakers is built for - live music, drinks, and people having a good time.

"We're really excited to have people back."

Crowds packed The Brickmakers pub, in Sprowston, to celebrate the Queen's Platinum Jubilee.

Sam Harvey, 39, from Earlham, is a Brickmakers regular.

She said: "We're really enjoying the day and the atmosphere here for the jubilee.

"There's always friendly people here to chat to as well.

"It's just a nice excuse to come out and enjoy a drink with the nice weather we're having."

Musicians, Sons of Mark, entertain the crowds at The Great British Garden Party at The Brickmakers in Sprowston Road.

Ben Lovett, from Heartsease, said: "We're enjoying ourselves and it's nice to come out on a day like today.

"We celebrate anything to do with the Royal Family.

"It's a great reason to be out here with the family and a beer."