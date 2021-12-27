News Norwich City FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business Support Us Subscribe
Brickmakers to remain closed on New Year's Eve due to Covid cases

Casey Cooper-Fiske

Published: 7:11 PM December 27, 2021
The Brickmakers, Sprowston Road. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

The Brickmakers pub in Norwich will not reopen until January 7. - Credit: Copyright: Archant 2020

Music fans hoping to see the new year in at the Brickmakers in Norwich will be unable to, after the pub's owners confirmed it would remain closed as two of them have Covid.

The pub will now remain closed until January 7, in order to protect the rest of its staff, drinkers and the bands performing.

Owners are now planning a party to celebrate the new year on the day they reopen, with those who had tickets for New Year's Eve urged to contact the UEA or ENTS 24 for refunds, or to pick up their money from the pub after it reopens if tickets were purchased directly.

A statement from the pub's owners read: "Unfortunately we are not going to be able to open on New Years Eve due to Charley and Emma now both having COVID, which in turn has made us realise just how easily and quickly this can spread.

"So to protect the rest of the staff, customers and bands our new plan is to remain closed until the 7th Jan with all of us fit and healthy and ready to go.

"Can’t wait to see you all again soon and have a right good party to celebrate what is hopefully going to be an amazing 2022."

