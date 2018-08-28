Search

Advanced search

Norwich Weather

Sunshine and Showers

Sunshine and Showers

max temp: 9°C

min temp: 5°C

Five-day forecast

Brexit will offer huge chances and opportunity to ‘brave restaurateurs’

PUBLISHED: 16:55 17 December 2018 | UPDATED: 08:29 18 December 2018

Greg Adjemian who owns the Ingham Swan with Dan Smith. Picture: Nick Butcher

Greg Adjemian who owns the Ingham Swan with Dan Smith. Picture: Nick Butcher

Archant © 2017

Brexit uncertainty is dividing the culinary world with major players scaling back, and up-and-coming chains freezing expansion.

But restaurateurs aiming to make a name for themselves are being advised to make the most of competitor’s apprehension and establish themselves in a post-Brexit market.

One chain slowing growth is family-owned Thai restaurant Giggling Squid, which opened in Norwich in September 2016.

It’s owners have said that it will open sites as planned next year but past that, expansion will be frozen.

Andy Laurillard – who owns the firm with his wife Pranee – said: “It’s all very worrying, so we’ve reduced our investment plans over the next year and will refurbish more sites than opening new ones.”

However Norwich businessman Greg Adjemian, who co-owns the Warwick Street Social in Norwich, the Wildebeest in Stoke Holy Cross and the Ingham Swan in north Norfolk, said there are “huge” opportunities “for the next generation of restaurateurs”.

“Major chains expanded too fast and with no differentiating factor, and are also scaling back because of Brexit. So there are empty units, fully refurbished, in prime locations. There are deals to be done depending on how landlords react to Brexit,” Mr Adjemian added.

In Norwich, Italian chain Carluccio’s has announced it will close just before Christmas, with Prezzo similarly shutting its outlet on Thorpe Road.

Nationally the likes of Byron Burger and Gourmet Burger Kitchen, which also have outlets in the city, have announced store closures.

“There’s no need for a refurbishment or expansion pay-off, you can do both. We’re being aggressive with our expansion plans; we want to open at least one site in 2019, as well as investing into our current sites.

“If you’ve got the differentiating factor and an optimistic outlook there’s no need for concern,” Mr Adjemian said.

Alongside chef patron Dan Smith, Mr Adjemian is currently refurbishing the Ingham Swan after it was devastated by a fire in September 2017.

“We’re not concerned about Brexit. Our strategy is to align with what consumers will want after the deal. It’s likely we’ll see more domestic tourism, so we will be catering to that.”

Search hundreds of local jobs at Jobs24

Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists

Most Read

Former landlord’s horror at massive bill after leaving pub for health reasons

The Woodman on North Walsham road, Norwich. landlord Darren Reilly. Photo by Simon Finlay

Former Norwich Airport boss jailed for six years for rape

Elliott Summers at Norwich Airport in 2008. PHOTO: ANTONY KELLY

Police release CCTV images of men after 11 iPhones are stolen from Apple store

Police have issued CCTV images of men they would like to speak to after iPhones were stolen from the Apple store in Norwich. Picture Norfolk Constabulary.

Sadness as coach firm announces closure after 80 years in business

Spratts Coaches, Wreningham, announced they plan to close after 80 years trading. Photo: Spratts Coaches

A11 closed near Wymondham due to work delays

Highways England said the dual carriageway is closed past the A47 near Wymondham. Photo is of the A11 at Elveden. Picture: Denise Bradley
Management Jobs

Show Job Lists

Digital Edition

cover

Enjoy the Evening News
digital edition

Subscribe

Newsletter Sign Up

Norwich Evening News daily newsletter
Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Our Privacy Policy

Most Read

Ipswich murder probe: Everything we know so far

Forensic officers are still examining the area of Turin Street and Kenyon Street in Ipswich this morning as part of a murder investigation Picture: ARCHANT

Three arrested in Ipswich murder investigation

The scene in Turin Street on Monday morning Picture: ARCHANT

Three Ipswich stabbings reported in less than 12 hours

Forensic vans pictured after the Turin Street incident Picture: ARCHANT

Teenage boy taken to hospital after accident with car on Bixley Road in Ipswich

Bixley Road at the junction of St Augustine's Gardens Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Murder investigation launched after man dies in Ipswich stabbing

Ambulance crews are also at the scene in Kenyon Street Picture: ARCHANT

Latest from the Norwich Evening News

Former Norwich Airport boss jailed for six years for rape

Elliott Summers at Norwich Airport in 2008. PHOTO: ANTONY KELLY

A11 closed near Wymondham due to work delays

Highways England said the dual carriageway is closed past the A47 near Wymondham. Photo is of the A11 at Elveden. Picture: Denise Bradley

‘For us in Norwich, this is a good deal’ - MP’s thoughts on UK’s Brexit deal

Norwich North MP Chloe Smith. Pic: Eliza Boo Photography

Seven cheap and free things to do over Christmas in Norfolk - from a disco and chips night to panto

Father Christmas is coming to Creake Abbey Christmas Farmers' Market Credit: Jake Sugden

Tiny snails which hold key to A47 work moved, but five year study now needed

A Little Whirlpool Ramshorn Snail. Pic: Bill Darnell
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists