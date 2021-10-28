News Norwich City FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business Support Us Subscribe
Bread Source aiming to open into the evening for 'low-key' dining

Grace Piercy

Published: 10:36 AM October 28, 2021   
Owner of Bread Source, Steve Winter, and General Manager, Isabel Brentnall, outside their Bread Sour

Owner of Bread Source, Steve Winter, and General Manager, Isabel Brentnall, outside their Bread Source store on Upper St Giles Street. Picture: Ella Wilkinson

A well-known Norwich bakery is hoping to open into the evening to offer relaxed dining.

Bread Source is planning serve small plates and selected alcoholic drinks at its bakery in Bridewell Alley. 

The artisan bakery is currently open with a small coffee shop but the team hopes to expand the opening hours into the evening while keeping the same low-key café atmosphere.

The business has applied to Norwich County Council to vary its premises licence, including the sale of alcohol on-site and its opening hours.

George Brentnall, manager of the Bridewell Alley branch, said: "We're aiming to keep our bread at the heart of it, small plates will be accompaniments to what we're known for.

"We're also specially selecting a lot of local beers and wines to suit the small plates we're planning on serving.

"We want to keep the coffee shop vibe, especially for those who don't drink. We want it to stay low-key into the early evening.

"We'd like for it to be somewhere nice to sit in the evening, much like a coffee shop is during the day."

The wide variety of breads on offer at Bread Source. Picture: Ella Wilkinson

The wide variety of breads on offer at Bread Source. Picture: Ella Wilkinson

The bakery is hoping to open into the evening on Fridays and Saturdays from late November.

Opening hours will be extended by six hours with the bakery open from 8am to 11.30pm.

Bread Source will also be brewing a second batch of its bread beer which is due to be ready next month.

The beer, brewed in collaboration with Ampersand Brewery, is made from leftover bread from Bread Source branches and is currently sold to be drunk off-site.

The bakery hopes it will be available for on-site consumption by December.

The beer will also be sold in Bread Source's other Norfolk branches, as well as in Ampersand Brewery's taproom.

The company has four branches in central Norwich, including its bakery counter in Marriot Close, the stall in Norwich Market and the bakeries in Upper St Giles Street and Bridewell Alley. 

There is also a branch in Red Lion Street in Aylsham.

Norwich News

