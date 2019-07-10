Artisan bakery opening in Norwich Lanes

Bread Source is opening a new shop in Bridewell Alley. Photo: Rosanna Elliott Archant

Norfolk bakery Bread Source is expanding its empire with a new shop and kitchen in Norwich's Bridewell Alley.

The independent business, which already has a shop on St Giles Street in the city centre and another shop in Aylsham, specialises in freshly baked, high-quality bread and has proved popular so far with the title of one of Norfolk's best bakeries among its accolades.

The new location will host a bakery, a cafe area and a kitchen and bread lovers will be able to order from a small menu with bread at its centre.

George Brentnall, manager of the Bridewell Alley shop, said: "Rather than having a traditional cafe menu where bread is sort of an afterthought, our menu will be created around different loaves.

Owner of Bread Source, Steve Winter, and General Manager, Isabel Brentnall, inside their Bread Source store on Upper St Giles Street. Picture: Ella Wilkinson Owner of Bread Source, Steve Winter, and General Manager, Isabel Brentnall, inside their Bread Source store on Upper St Giles Street. Picture: Ella Wilkinson

"People are really coming round to the pleasure of eating high quality bread and once you start its a habit you want to continue."

In April, Bread Source added a stall on Norwich Market to their growing business, which also sells bread making accessories as well as loaves and pastries.

The opening date of the new shop is yet to be announced.