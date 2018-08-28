Search

Advanced search

Norwich Weather

Partly Cloudy

Partly Cloudy

max temp: 12°C

min temp: 9°C

Five-day forecast

BP riding high on oil price wave by doubling profits

PUBLISHED: 14:02 31 October 2018 | UPDATED: 14:02 31 October 2018

BP has more than doubled profits. Photo credit should read: Steve Parsons/PA Wire

BP has more than doubled profits. Photo credit should read: Steve Parsons/PA Wire

BP more than doubled profits in the third quarter after riding the wave of higher oil prices.

The energy giant said underlying replacement cost profit - the market’s preferred measure - rose to £2.9bn over the three-month period, up from £1.4bn in the same quarter last year.

It added that oil and gas production during the third quarter averaged 3.6 million barrels of oil per day.

Revenue during the quarter rose to £63bn, up substantially from £47.5bn in the same period last year.

Chief executive Bob Dudley said: “Our focus on safe and reliable operations and delivering our strategy is driving strong earnings and growing cash flow.

“Operations are running well across BP and we’re bringing new, higher-margin barrels into production faster through efficient project execution.”

Since January, the price of Brent crude has risen from 66 US dollars a barrel to 76 US dollars today.

Search hundreds of local jobs at Jobs24

Show Job Lists

Most Read

Norfolk park closed after discovery of 30ft hole

Mountfield Park in Hellesdon, which is currently closed. Picture: David Hannant

Video: Burglar caught on CCTV inside family home

A still from CCTV footage recorded inside a property off Oak Street. Photo: Submitted

Boom in number of Norwich cafés, restaurants and food trucks - but city has lost 30 pubs in eight years

The No 33 Café Bar in Norwich. Pictured is Becki Bowen. Picture: Ian Burt

Police on the hunt for thief after alcohol stolen from Norwich Aldi

Police would like to speak to this man. Picture: Norfolk Police

Jail for Norwich man found guilty of child sex crimes

Jonathan Franks. Photo: Norfolk police
Management Jobs

Show Job Lists

Digital Edition

cover

Enjoy the Evening News
digital edition

Subscribe

Newsletter Sign Up

Norwich Evening News daily newsletter
Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Our Privacy Policy