Search

Advanced search

Norwich Weather

Partly Cloudy

Partly Cloudy

max temp: 9°C

min temp: 7°C

Five-day forecast

Boxing Day sales footfall falls for third consecutive year

28 December, 2018 - 09:06
Shoppers out in force in Norwich for the Boxing Day sales. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Shoppers out in force in Norwich for the Boxing Day sales. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Archant

Despite hundreds of shoppers flocking to Norwich’s city centre for the Boxing Day sales, across the rest of the county and country, footfall figures on the high street the day after Christmas Day has fallen for the third consecutive year.

Fears continue to mount for the troubled sector, as retail intelligence specialists Springboard confirmed footfall fell by 3.1% on Boxing Day this year.

It represents the third year in a row of falling figures and follows on from Boxing Day 2017 and 2016, when the numbers also dropped, by 4.7% and 4% respectively.

Retail parks bore the brunt of the pain this year, recording a 7.2% decline in shopper numbers.

Springboard put the poor performance in retail parks down to low consumer confidence, putting shoppers off from spending significant sums on large household goods or furniture.

Shopping centres stomached a 5% fall, while high street footfall edged down 0.3%.

Springboard said: “Whilst the larger, newer centres have a good hospitality offer, smaller, older centres do not and so the options for eating out are very limited, which encourages shoppers into high streets.”

It has been a torrid year for retailers with notable high street names such as Poundworld and Maplin falling into administration, Marks & Spencer and Debenhams announcing plans to shutter stores, while Superdry, Carpetright and Card Factory have all issued profit warnings.

Topic Tags:

Search hundreds of local jobs at Jobs24

Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists

Most Read

Motorcyclist seriously injured in Norwich crash

A motorcyclist has been left with serious injuries following a crash. Image; Staff

Bookcase maker fears business could fold after council wins enforcement appeal

Richard Nugent, owner of bookcaseman.com, has been issued with an enforcement action from the council. PICTURE: Jamie Honeywood

Driver flees from police in suspected stolen car and passenger arrested for selling drugs

The car seized by police in Norwich. Picture: Norwich Police

Iceland and Home Bargains could move into Norwich DIY store

Homebase is seeking permission to subdivide its existing 7,440 sqm store at Hall Road Retail Park. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Norwich taxi firm bids to open restaurant for drivers and customers

Mark Streeter, owner of Norwich taxi company Courtesy Taxis. PHOTO BY SIMON FINLAY
Management Jobs

Show Job Lists

Digital Edition

cover

Enjoy the Evening News
digital edition

Subscribe

Newsletter Sign Up

Norwich Evening News daily newsletter
Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Our Privacy Policy

Most Read

Ilford takeaway could have its licence denied after repeatedly employing illegal workers since 2016

#includeImage($article, 225)

Seven Kings cabbie outraged at failing drugs test hopes to appeal DVLA decision

#includeImage($article, 225)

Baby Jesus beheaded in Ilford

#includeImage($article, 225)

Redbridge stabbing: Brave teen helps saves boy’s life

#includeImage($article, 225)

Resident battles to save Bodgers from housing redevelopment

#includeImage($article, 225)

Latest from the Norwich Evening News

Running column: Mark Armstrong reveals the New Year’s Resolutions he’s making for 2019

Mark Armstrong is looking to run with a smile on his face in 2019. Picture: Sussex Sport Photography

Bookcase maker fears business could fold after council wins enforcement appeal

Richard Nugent, owner of bookcaseman.com, has been issued with an enforcement action from the council. PICTURE: Jamie Honeywood

More than 26,000 people visit First World War castle exhibition

The exhibition is being held at Norwich Castle. Picture: Simon Finlay Photography

Boxing Day sales footfall falls for third consecutive year

Shoppers out in force in Norwich for the Boxing Day sales. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Vegan pizza company to launch takeaway service in Norwich

One Planet Pizza co-director Joe Hill. Picture ANTONY KELLY.
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists