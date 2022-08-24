High street suffering following post office closure
- Credit: Sally Button/Danielle Booden
A bakery has seen a noticeable loss of trade as a result of the closure of a community post office.
Bowthorpe's post office closed when the suburb's Martin's store at the Main Centre shut its doors in January 2021.
A petition was set up by villagers at the time to keep the post office open but this was all in vain.
And Ketts Hill Bakery in the Main Centre is still feeling the impact of the post office closure.
Bakery co-owner, Linda Etheridge, said: "The loss of the post office and newsagent has had a big impact on the square.
"Lots of people used it and there are a lot of elderly people in Bowthorpe with mobility scooters.
"It was part of the community. There used to be a Tuesday rush where the older people would set days to do things.
"They would go to the post office then the bakery but we have lost all that."
Most Read
- 1 Four-bed home with its own gym is up for sale after a huge renovation
- 2 Thai restaurant in city shuts after failing to break even
- 3 This is when you can see the Red Arrows in Norwich this week
- 4 Two cannabis farms discovered in Norwich
- 5 Millwall fans throw seats and attack stewards during City win
- 6 Why this derelict city building is covered in more than 40,000 words
- 7 Thieves slide under cars to steal catalytic converters in Norwich suburb
- 8 Norwich restaurant added to Good Food Guide eight months after opening
- 9 Bus boss welcomes end to roadworks as journey times speed up
- 10 Funfair with ghost house, dodgems and more coming to city centre park
The closure of the post office was described as a "body blow" to Bowthorpe by Sally Button, Labour city councillor for the area.
She said many people relied on the facility for banking, bill payments, letters and parcels as well as other daily services.
The councillor helped to set up the petition calling for the post office to be saved which collected more than 1,200 signatures.
Rob Johnston, owner of Phoenix Custom Guitars and Repairs in Bowthorpe, said: "It was handy for elderly people who were posting things on a regular basis.
"Bowthorpe is an old people's area with lots of bungalows."
The 48-year-old added: "I have got car transport so it easy for me to get to another post office but, for others without transport, that is probably quite a big loss."
Post Office has been contacted for comment.
A spokesman previously said: "The operator for Bowthorpe post office resigned and the premises that we do not own will be withdrawn from post office in January 2021."
He added the company understands how important a post office is to a community and it was committed to providing alternative services in the area.