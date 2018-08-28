Search

Steak-and-lobster restaurant Bourgee announces opening date in Norwich

PUBLISHED: 15:45 06 November 2018 | UPDATED: 15:49 06 November 2018

Bourgee directors James Welling and Mark Baumann. Picture: Bourgee.

A new lobster and steak restaurant will open its doors to the public next week.

Bourgee will become the third new restaurant in the Terrace at Castle Mall on Monday, November 12.

The restaurant is billing itself as “affordable luxury” and will take two-storey premises overlooking Timberhill, with a restaurant downstairs and a bar with tapas menu upstairs.

The location is a new venture for Bourgee after a period of turbulence which saw three of its four sites go into administration in April 2018. The company is now headed up by directors James Welling and Mark Baumann.

Mr Welling said: “We have undergone a lot of change in the last year which has been a difficult time for us all, but we see the launch of Bourgee in Norwich as a significant moment for the brand. [It is] a chance for us to show exactly what Bourgee stands for and deliver our vision as a duo with full effect.

He added: “Norwich is constantly evolving and we are excited to be a part of the growth that will see the city further become a key destination within the UK.”

The directors said Norwich was “just the start”, and Bourgee is also planning new restaurants in Essex in 2019.

