'What more could you want?' - New plant and coffee shop to open in village

Jessica Wilcockson is the owner of Botany and Beans in Poringland - Credit: Jessica Wilcockson

A woman with a passion for indoor plants and good coffee has combined the two to create her dream business.

Botany and Beans is a new plant and coffee shop which will soon open its doors in Poringland.

It is owned by Jessica Wilcockson who has spent the summer renovating the site, in The Street, ready for the grand opening on Saturday, September 24.

The 31-year-old, from Seething, said: "It all feels quite surreal.

"I'm very excited but also nervous about the opening. But I've had lots of encouragement from lots of people.

"It's always nice to be supported by the local community."

As well as fresh coffee, with beans from Coffee World, there will be cakes and pastries on offer, which visitors can takeaway or enjoy sitting in.

The shop will also sell a range of indoor plants, homeware accessories, plant pots and gifts including candles, mugs and notebooks.

Mrs Wilcockson, who has been supported by her husband Ben, added: "I can’t wait to bring something new to Poringland.

"Plants and coffee, what more could you want?"







