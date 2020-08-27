Search

Advanced search

Market stall reopens as outlet with discounted plants

PUBLISHED: 14:05 27 August 2020 | UPDATED: 14:05 27 August 2020

Bo-Tanical reopens as an outlet at Norwich Market and it has been given a refit to make it Covid-safe, pictured is Eve Spall who works during the week at the stall. Pictures: BRITTANY WOODMAN

Bo-Tanical reopens as an outlet at Norwich Market and it has been given a refit to make it Covid-safe, pictured is Eve Spall who works during the week at the stall. Pictures: BRITTANY WOODMAN

Archant

The owner of Bo-Tanical at Norwich Market has reopened the stall as an outlet after lockdown and has also moved into a warehouse after a huge growth in online sales.

Bo-Tanical reopens after lockdown as an outlet at Norwich Market at stalls 14 and 14, pictured is Eve Spall. Pictures: BRITTANY WOODMANBo-Tanical reopens after lockdown as an outlet at Norwich Market at stalls 14 and 14, pictured is Eve Spall. Pictures: BRITTANY WOODMAN

Joe Ridoutt previously owned an estate agents, but swapped selling homes for house plants in October 2018 when he opened a pop-up stall at Norwich Market.

Mr Ridoutt then moved to several other pitches, but he has since returned to his original location and expanded into the neighbouring one too at numbers 14 to 15.

Since 2018, he has built up a large social media following, with over 42,000 Instagram followers, and before temporarily closing due to coronavirus he was selling 1,000 plants a week.

Thankfully, he had launched a website last October, where customers can buy plants, such as aloe vera, cacti and succulents, and pots with nationwide delivery.

Joe Ridoutt, owner of Bo-Tanical house plant stall at Norwich Market, pictured in 2019 for the stall's first anniversary Picture: Lauren De BoiseJoe Ridoutt, owner of Bo-Tanical house plant stall at Norwich Market, pictured in 2019 for the stall's first anniversary Picture: Lauren De Boise

READ MORE: Inflatable obstacle course with wipeout zone opens in Norwich

Mr Ridoutt prepared himself for some time off in lockdown, but instead he was busier than ever as online orders soared and he now sends out “around 500 orders a week”.

Due to its popularity, Mr Ridoutt moved into a warehouse in Hurricane Way, next to Norwich Airport, to store the plants as there was no longer room in his Spixworth home.

You may also want to watch:

Mr Ridoutt said: “We started in a single stall as a pop-up shop - since then we took on two stalls, opened our website, employed multiple staff and moved into a 2,000 square foot warehouse.”

READ MORE: 7 things to do in Norfolk over August Bank Holiday weekend

The market stall has now finally reopened following a refit and has been rebranded as Bo-Tanical Outlet, with a separate Instagram page.

Mr Ridoutt added: “We tend to find when new stock is added to the website you won’t always sell out of everything, so the stall offers us the perfect opportunity to sell remaining stock at a discount.

Bo-Tanical is now back open after lockdown as an outlet, with a one-way system to make it Covid-safe Pictures: BRITTANY WOODMANBo-Tanical is now back open after lockdown as an outlet, with a one-way system to make it Covid-safe Pictures: BRITTANY WOODMAN

“We still have new stock solely for the stall and it still sells plants, pots, terrariums and other bits.

“We refitted the stall so we can have an entrance and exit, plus better airflow, and it is much more fluid now which feels nice.”

The stall is open Tuesday to Saturday 10am to 4pm.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Norwich Evening News. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Most Read

Updated Steps being taken to move on Travellers from Norwich park

A group of Travellers have moved on to the Danby Close parkland. Pic: Archant.

Work starts on new homes scheme – despite row over affordable properties

A ground-breaking ceremony to build 137 new homes in Acle. From left to right: Norfolk County Council leader and chairman of Repton Property Developments, councillor Andrew Proctor, Gareth Roberts, Lovell operations manager, councillor Gregory Peck, and Lovell managing director Simon Medler. Pic: submitted

Tables few and far between as city restaurants see mid-week bookings soar

Chef Dan Smith and business partner Greg Adjemian who own the Warwick Street Social, Ingham Swan and the Wildebeest, Stoke Holy Cross. Pic: Archant

Video Analysis: What could Banham Poultry’s coronavirus outbreak mean for Norfolk?

Banham Poultry at Attleborough which has seen an outbreak of coronavirus. Picture: Denise Bradley

Road closed and buses diverted as zebra crossing works begin

First buses have been affected due to the works. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Digital Edition

cover

Enjoy the Evening News
digital edition

Subscribe

Most Read

Steps being taken to move on Travellers from Norwich park

A group of Travellers have moved on to the Danby Close parkland. Pic: Archant.

Restaurants to continue offering discounts after Eat Out to Help Out finishes

People enjoying the Eat Out to Help Out scheme in Norwich. Pictures: BRITTANY WOODMAN

Trees fall on vehicles in city car park

Emergency services attended a car park on Wymer Street after a tree fell on a vehicle. Picture: James Wright

First coronavirus death in Norfolk hospital in 40 days

There have been no coronavirus deaths at the Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital since June 8 Pictures: BRITTANY WOODMAN

Man caught drug dealing to undercover police officer lashed out at emergency workers

Caleb Parnell. Picture: Norfolk Constabulary

Latest from the Norwich Evening News

Disruption on ring road warning due to £220,000 resurfacing work

Work to resurface Sweet Briar Road in Norwich will bring disruption. Pic: Google Street View.

Anger over £2.7m revamp of council’s meeting rooms as £130m shortfall puts services at risk

The council chamber at County Hall is among the areas where a £2.7m revamp is mooted. Pic: Dan Grimmer.

Market stall reopens as outlet with discounted plants

Bo-Tanical reopens as an outlet at Norwich Market and it has been given a refit to make it Covid-safe, pictured is Eve Spall who works during the week at the stall. Pictures: BRITTANY WOODMAN

Teemu Pukki makes the Finland squad

Teemu Pukki has been selected in Finland's squad. Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Canaries midfield prospect’s Scottish loan ends to seal Iceland move

Norwich City youngster Isak Thorvaldsson was on loan at St Mirren Picture: Jeff Holmes/PA Wire