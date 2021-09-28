News Norwich City FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business Support Us Subscribe
Norwich Evening News > News > Business

Tattoo artists on the pieces NEVER to get amid boom in demand

Author Picture Icon

Sarah Burgess

Published: 7:00 AM September 28, 2021   
Someone having a tattoo done at Cold Iron tattoo studio in Norwich. Picture: Danielle Booden

Someone having a tattoo done at Cold Iron tattoo studio in Norwich. - Credit: Danielle Booden

People couldn't wait to get back on the benches of tattoo parlours across the city after 13 months of lockdown-induced closures. 

Norwich's Cold Iron Tattoo Studio owners Nicola and Shane Grady were hit with 200 enquiries within the first couple hours of opening back in April this year.

Nicola and Shane Grady, co-owners of Cold Iron tattoo studio in Norwich. Picture: Danielle Booden

Nicola and Shane Grady, co-owners of Cold Iron tattoo studio in Norwich. - Credit: Danielle Booden

And the insatiable demand is yet to yield, with studios as busy as they were before the pandemic — if not more so.

Nicola Grady explained: "It's been crazily busy, though I admit that's a great problem to have.

"I don't know whether it's the pandemic making people more spontaneous, but we've had so many requests.

"A lot of the time people want memorial tattoos because they've lost people during Covid, or designs they've seen trending on TikTok during lockdown."

Cold Iron tattoo studio in Norwich. Picture: Danielle Booden

Cold Iron tattoo studio in Norwich. - Credit: Danielle Booden

You may also want to watch:

Mr Grady echoed his partner. He said: "Norwich has always been into its tattoos. 

"I think we're something like the fourth most accessible city in the world to get tattooed in, just behind Vegas.

Most Read

  1. 1 Queues and pump closures continue across city
  2. 2 Police probe launched after video shows officer kick out
  3. 3 Noise concerns spark more than 40 objections to new city venue bid
  1. 4 Mum shares heartbreaking poems penned by daughter before death
  2. 5 Q&A: All you need to know about fuel shortages
  3. 6 'It's looking bleak' - City taxi firms respond to panic-buying at the pumps
  4. 7 Man took sword and axe to confront ex-wife's new partner
  5. 8 Traffic delays as drivers continue to queue for petrol
  6. 9 Controversy reignited over 300 home scheme on edge of Norwich
  7. 10 'Goth' mum heckled in street hits back at haters

"I think that's because we're socially accepting of people and less judgemental."

With regards to piercings, Mr Grady said more people were coming in off the street to get their nose and ears pierced as a "spur of the moment" decision.

He said: "We're getting more people ringing us up on a morning and saying: 'I fancy getting my nose pierced today, have you got any slots?'"

The scenes unfolding at Cold Iron are replicated at Rude Boy Tattoo Studio in Orford Place.

Rude Boy tattoo studio staff, left to right: Carl Green, Abbie Frost, Darren Casey and Imogen Casey

Rude Boy tattoo studio staff, left to right: Carl Green, Abbie Frost, Darren Casey and Imogen Casey - Credit: Sarah Burgess

Tattooist Carl Green, who has been in the job for 15 years, said he thought the post-pandemic rush to get pierced and tattooed was a craving for normality.

He added: "People have been waiting for so long they were absolutely desperate to come back. They couldn't wait.

"I think a lot of customers just had an epiphany in lockdown. They wanted their life back and wanted to do what they could do before, without restrictions. We're the one thing you can't get online.

Carl Green said Rude Boy studios had been packed since the parlour opened again in April

Carl Green said Rude Boy studios had been packed since the parlour opened again in April - Credit: Sarah Burgess

"We've had to open a second piercing room just to keep up with demand."

  • The tattoos you should NEVER get

Spontaneity is all well and good when it comes to tattoos, but that doesn't mean you should satisfy your every whim, the artists added.

In fact, there are some tattoos the professionals recommend avoiding at all costs.

For the Grady's, the big no-go is names of partners or dates of anniversaries.

Sharni Hooker finishing a client's tattoo

Sharni Hooker from Rude Boy studios finishing a client's tattoo - Credit: Sarah Burgess

Mr Grady said: "The amount of 18-year-olds we get wanting the name of their girlfriend of three months is ridiculous.

"One guy came in once asking for 'Lauren' on his neck. A few months later we had to write 'Ralph' above it as a quick-fix after they broke up."

The other thing they recommend avoiding is tattoos on the neck, face and hands — at least initially.

Hand tattoos, they explained, are liable to disappearing quite quickly and are never a good idea, while neck and face tattoos are fine, but a very visible statement for someone new to the tat game.

Mr Grady explained: "These are the things you work up to."

Have you had to have a quick-fix tattoo cover up? Email sarah.burgess1@archant.co.uk

Norwich News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

The removal of double yellow lines have caused traffic issues in Unthank Road 

Video

Chaos on ‘free-for-all' city street after double yellows disappear

Ben Hardy

Author Picture Icon
Rat-catcher Andrew Dellbridge (inset) on how the rodents are sneaking into city homes

Monster rats 'the size of cats' invade city - and get in via the LOO

Sophie Skyring

Author Picture Icon
Carl Watton said we'd learned nothing in the two years since bog roll disappeared off our shelves

Updated

Mayhem at some petrol pumps - but how are other city garages faring?

Sarah Burgess

Author Picture Icon
Norwich's Royal Arcade, designed by George Skipper (photo: john_fielding, Flickr, CC BY 2.0)

SOLD! Royal Arcade goes for £2m MORE than guide price

David Hannant

Author Picture Icon