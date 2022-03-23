Bookshop keeping lights on 'by a knife edge' with 15-hour days

Subscriber Exclusive

A family is throwing their heart and soul into keeping their beloved bookshop open as they battle being undercut by big brands.

Bookbugs and Dragon Tales, in Timberhill, won Independent Bookshop of the year for the East of England.

But the family who run the store say they have only achieved it thanks to hard graft - with team members sometimes working more than 80 hours a week.

The full version of this story is only available on the Evening News+ app – the best place for exclusive city content, Norwich City coverage, daily puzzles and more. Click here to find out more.