Children’s bookshop creating giant snakes and ladders to ‘make social distancing fun’
PUBLISHED: 18:19 04 June 2020 | UPDATED: 18:19 04 June 2020
The owners of Bookbugs and Dragon Tales in Norwich are aiming to make social distancing less scary for children with a giant snakes and ladder game on the floor when they reopen.
Couple Leanne and Dan Fridd opened the independent bookshop in Timber Hill in August last year which sells mainly children’s books, alongside a few adult titles, and they run workshops too.
But their plans for 2020 certainly didn’t involve a global pandemic and they were left needing to adapt after temporarily closing the shop in March.
The pair have been overwhelmed by the support from customers and have been delivering home-schooling packs and escape packs for adults with books and wellbeing treats.
But with sales down to 20pc of what they normally are and with the easing of lockdown restrictions, they are gearing up to reopen on Tuesday, June 16.
They will be open from 10am to 2.30pm Tuesday to Saturday and later in the afternoon households will also be able to book slots to have the shop to themselves.
READ MORE: Outdoor bar serving pizzas coming to Elm Hill in Norwich
To make children feel at ease, they are planning to create a giant snakes and ladders game on the floor with two-metre squares made of foam.
Staff will also be wearing colourful face shields, which will be decorated with sharpies, so they are less scary for children.
Mrs Fridd said: “We want to make social distancing fun and the snakes and ladders will use our shop characters the bookbug and dragon.
READ MORE: A drive-thru street food festival is coming to Norwich
“We will also have small gloves for little people so they can touch the books and browse and then take them off when they leave.”
Mrs Fridd also has big plans for Independent Bookshop Week, which runs from June 20 to 27, and is looking to do giveaways and virtual events with authors and illustrators.
She also is in talks with other independents in Timber Hill to hold a street fair once lockdown is lifted.
Mrs Fridd added: “We are like family and are all trying to think of ways to bring the life back into the city and want to have a celebration.”
If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Norwich Evening News. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.