Norwich book shop pledges to take pressure off families during coronavirus

PUBLISHED: 18:45 07 April 2020 | UPDATED: 18:45 07 April 2020

A new independent book shop has opened in Norwich. BookBugs and Dragon Tales specialises in children's books but also caters for teenagers and adults. There is also a coffee shop. Bookshops owners Leanne and Dan Fridd Byline: Sonya Duncan Copyright: Archant 2019

Bespoke book deliveries and Facebook live streams are among ways a Norwich book store has vowed to take pressure off families during coronavirus.

Bookbugs and Dragon Tales Credit: Louisa BaldwinBookbugs and Dragon Tales Credit: Louisa Baldwin

Bookbugs and Dragon Tales on Timberhill has announced a range of options to provide  Norfolk families with books.

Children, for example, can receive bespoke packages, which include five books based around an educational theme, and tune into the store’s Facebook live every day at 1pm to 5pm to listen to readings.

And families without access to books can contact owner Leanne and Dan Fridd, from Sprowston, through the website and receive novels paid for by the shop and customers.

Mrs Fridd, 40, said: “It is an ever-changing situation at the moment and lots of people are home-schooling which can be a terrifying position to be in. The saying ‘reading gives us some place to go when we have to stay where we are’ is really true. Books are a form of escapism like no other.”

