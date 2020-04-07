Norwich book shop pledges to take pressure off families during coronavirus
PUBLISHED: 18:45 07 April 2020 | UPDATED: 18:45 07 April 2020
Bespoke book deliveries and Facebook live streams are among ways a Norwich book store has vowed to take pressure off families during coronavirus.
Bookbugs and Dragon Tales on Timberhill has announced a range of options to provide Norfolk families with books.
Children, for example, can receive bespoke packages, which include five books based around an educational theme, and tune into the store’s Facebook live every day at 1pm to 5pm to listen to readings.
And families without access to books can contact owner Leanne and Dan Fridd, from Sprowston, through the website and receive novels paid for by the shop and customers.
Mrs Fridd, 40, said: “It is an ever-changing situation at the moment and lots of people are home-schooling which can be a terrifying position to be in. The saying ‘reading gives us some place to go when we have to stay where we are’ is really true. Books are a form of escapism like no other.”