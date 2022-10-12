'True magic': Bookshop bosses backed by Russell Crowe on crowdfund triumph
- Credit: Sonya Duncan
After hitting headlines around the world the couple behind a popular city bookshop are finally coming back down to earth.
Oscar-winning Australian actor Russell Crowe, famed for his roles in Gladiator and the film adaptation of Les Miserables, put forward £5,000 to Bookbugs and Dragon Tales' Dan and Leanne Fridd.
The Timberhill bosses launched the appeal for their family business on October 6 to help "plug the gaps".
And since then their Crowdfunder has surpassed its £15,000 goal, amassing more than £20,000 in donations from kind-hearted people not only in Norwich but across the world.
Poppy Stevens, who has worked at the store since it opened in 2019, said that the last few days have been "true magic".
She said: "It's a bit like being in a dream. It's not really real.
"We've always had a really good network but to now have support all over the world is crazy.
"Every single time a donation comes in and there's a little message about how people need us to survive, saying we're a community hub and a safe space for mums and their babies - it's so affirming and very emotional.
"Our customers are what's special.
"One kid even donated £1. It's amazing.
"We're just shocked. There's not a big enough word.
"We're so touched that people want to help us and see the quality of what we do."
Any monies raised surplus of the original £15,000 goal will go towards the Dorothy Amery Readers Award, where nominated children in schools across Norfolk are given £50 worth of free books.
The funds will buy books for those children - some of whom wouldn't have access to reading otherwise.
Poppy added: "It's about igniting that love of reading for kids.
"We want to continue to be a safe space for parents and children who maybe feel like it's not a space they'd normally be welcomed in to.
"It's to secure our bright future. We would never have imagined that this would happen to us, not at all.
"We're desperate to survive. Knowing now how much of a need there is, we know we need to hold on."