Popular unique bingo experience to return to city
- Credit: Supplied
Quirky bingo event Bongo's Bingo is set to come back to Norwich.
The bingo rave phenomenon will bring a party atmosphere to the city when it returns with six events in February.
Bongo’s Bingo combines the much-loved quaint pastime of bingo with a mesmeric live show, crazy antics and weird and wonderful prizes.
Set to take place at Epic Studios in Magdalen Street, tickets are now available for Friday, February 4, Saturday, February 5, Friday, February 25, Saturday, February 26, as well as Friday, March 25, and Saturday, March 26.
Co-founder Jonny Bongo said: “We have got an epic run of shows coming up in Norwich at Epic Studios and the crowds there go absolutely wild each and every time.
"We are really looking forward to 2022 being a brilliant year for everyone and this is the perfect way to get us started.”
Doors open at 6pm, with last entry at 7.30pm and the first game at 8pm.
Tickets for the Norwich shows are on sale from: www.bongosbingo.co.uk