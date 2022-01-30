News Norwich City FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business Support Us Subscribe
Norwich Evening News > News > Business

Popular unique bingo experience to return to city

Author Picture Icon

Sean Galea-Pace

Published: 1:25 PM January 30, 2022
Bongo's Bingo is set to return to Norwich.

Bongo's Bingo is set to return to Norwich. - Credit: Supplied

Quirky bingo event Bongo's Bingo is set to come back to Norwich.

The bingo rave phenomenon will bring a party atmosphere to the city when it returns with six events in February.

Bongo’s Bingo combines the much-loved quaint pastime of bingo with a mesmeric live show, crazy antics and weird and wonderful prizes.

Set to take place at Epic Studios in Magdalen Street, tickets are now available for Friday, February 4, Saturday, February 5, Friday, February 25, Saturday, February 26, as well as Friday, March 25, and Saturday, March 26.

Co-founder Jonny Bongo said: “We have got an epic run of shows coming up in Norwich at Epic Studios and the crowds there go absolutely wild each and every time.

"We are really looking forward to 2022 being a brilliant year for everyone and this is the perfect way to get us started.”

Doors open at 6pm, with last entry at 7.30pm and the first game at 8pm.

Most Read

  1. 1 Teen stabbed to death in Norwich named by police
  2. 2 Duo to close manufacturing business after 33 years
  3. 3 If you can eat café's huge 'gutbuster' breakfast you get it for free
  1. 4 Murder inquiry launched after teenager stabbed to death in Norwich
  2. 5 'Enormous issue' - Parking woes continue at city shopping centre
  3. 6 'Our world has been torn apart' - Family's tribute to murder victim
  4. 7 Young family 'cooped up' in hotel room after flat fire in city
  5. 8 Neighbours 'shock' at teen's murder in Norwich
  6. 9 Officers to up patrols in suburb after car smashing spree
  7. 10 Sutton reveals disappointment at Norwich reunion snub

Tickets for the Norwich shows are on sale from: www.bongosbingo.co.uk

Norwich News

Don't Miss

Brick-built four-bed home off Plumstead Road East, Thorpe St Andrew, which is for sale for £700,000

See inside this 'stunning' £700k family home for sale in a Norwich suburb

Rebecca MacNaughton

Author Picture Icon
Headquarters of Marsh (Victoria House) in Norwich.Photo: Bill SmithCopy: EDP businessFor: EDP

'Torrid time' as insurance giant Marsh quits city centre

Derin Clark

person
Jamie's Italian at the Royal Arcade which is closing. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Former Norwich restaurant to be transformed into £1.5m food hall

Robbie Nichols

Author Picture Icon
A motorcyclist in his 30s has died following a crash on the A146 near Framingham Pigot

Norwich Live News

Motorcyclist in 30s dies in three-vehicle crash on A146

Owen Sennitt

Author Picture Icon