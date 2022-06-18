Evening News+ News Norwich City FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business
Norwich Evening News > News > Business

Bongo's Bingo announces Norwich return with new summer dates

Author Picture Icon

Francis Redwood

Published: 6:00 AM June 18, 2022
Popular bingo experience, Bongo Bingo, has announced new summer dates for Norwich.

Popular bingo experience, Bongo's Bingo, has announced new summer dates for Norwich. - Credit: Bongo's Bingo

A mega mix of bingo, dance offs, drinks and rave intervals will return to Norwich this summer for an action-packed experience.

Popular event organiser Bongo's Bingo has confirmed its return to the Fine City.

Bongo Bingo offers a number of weird and whacky prizes for punters to win.

Bongo's Bingo offers a number of weird and whacky prizes for punters to win. - Credit: Bongo's Bingo

Taking place at Epic Studios in Magdalen Street, tickets are now available for the summer period on the Bongo's Bingo website.

The new summer dates are: June 24, July 29, July 30, August 12 and August 13.

Co-founder of Bongo's Bingo, Jonny Bongo, said: "Summer time’s here and we have got some amazing shows coming up in Norwich.

Bongo's Bingo Credit: Supplied by Bongo's Bingo

Bongo's Bingo Credit: Supplied by Bongo's Bingo - Credit: Archant

"Everything’s in top gear for us as we continue to bring our magic and mayhem around the UK and it’s fantastic seeing so many people coming to enjoy themselves and let loose at Bongo’s Bingo."

Bongo's Bingo combines the much-loved quaint pastime of bingo with a live shows with whacky and wonderful prizes available for punters to win.

Norwich News

Don't Miss

Elton John's plane arrived at Norwich Airport on Wednesday afternoon

Norwich Live News

Elton John's plane spotted landing at Norwich Airport

Sean Galea-Pace

Author Picture Icon
xxx_09_ashgrove_catton_jun22

Three-bedroom fixer-upper in NR3 with 'secret garden' up for auction

Grace Piercy

Author Picture Icon
Norwich City Centre, Norwich train station exterior Pictures: BRITTANY WOODMAN

Rail services cancelled after person hit by train

Casey Cooper-Fiske

Author Picture Icon
Sir Elton John in concert at Holkham Hall. PHOTO: IAN BURT COPY:Ian Clarke/Chris Hill FOR:EDP New

Carrow Road Concerts

Extra tickets released for Elton John's Norwich concert tonight

Louisa Baldwin

Author Picture Icon