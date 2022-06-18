Bongo's Bingo announces Norwich return with new summer dates

Popular bingo experience, Bongo's Bingo, has announced new summer dates for Norwich. - Credit: Bongo's Bingo

A mega mix of bingo, dance offs, drinks and rave intervals will return to Norwich this summer for an action-packed experience.

Popular event organiser Bongo's Bingo has confirmed its return to the Fine City.

Taking place at Epic Studios in Magdalen Street, tickets are now available for the summer period on the Bongo's Bingo website.

The new summer dates are: June 24, July 29, July 30, August 12 and August 13.

Co-founder of Bongo's Bingo, Jonny Bongo, said: "Summer time’s here and we have got some amazing shows coming up in Norwich.

"Everything’s in top gear for us as we continue to bring our magic and mayhem around the UK and it’s fantastic seeing so many people coming to enjoy themselves and let loose at Bongo’s Bingo."

Bongo's Bingo combines the much-loved quaint pastime of bingo with a live shows with whacky and wonderful prizes available for punters to win.