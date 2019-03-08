Search

Building home to Bond No.28 is up for sale, but boss says sale won't affect the bar

PUBLISHED: 20:42 26 July 2019 | UPDATED: 20:42 26 July 2019

Bond No. 28 in Tombland. Picture: Google Maps

A city centre building which is home to a popular cocktail bar is up for sale, but the bar manager says they're not going anywhere.

The 18th century building in Tombland, which is home to Bond No. 28 and Whiskey and Rum, is on the market for £1,200,000.

Listed on Rightmove, the four storey building is described as an attractive grade II listed property featuring traditional period features such as sash windows and an attractive entrance porch.

It is currently let to "an established legal firm and restaurateur whose offer includes a bar and upmarket club."

But Gary Powers, managing director of G & J Leisure, which owns Bond No. 28, Mantra and Fetch, said the sale would not affect Bonds No.28.

He said: "From what I understand the landlord is selling the whole building, but not Bonds. We've been here three years, and things are going fantastically. It's a beautiful building."

