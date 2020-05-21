Search

Boss of bar relaunches takeaway street food and cocktails service

PUBLISHED: 08:09 21 May 2020 | UPDATED: 08:09 21 May 2020

Ecky Limon, who runs the Blue Joanna bar. Pic: Archant

Ecky Limon, who runs the Blue Joanna bar. Pic: Archant

The Blue Joanna bar in Norwich’s Golden Triangle, closed because of coronavirus, is doing takeaways of its Asian-style street food.

The Blue Joanna bar in Unthank Road. Pic: ArchantThe Blue Joanna bar in Unthank Road. Pic: Archant

The bar in Unthank Road, renowned for its live music nights, remains shut but is starting up its takeaways from Tuesday, May 26.

Ecky Limon, who runs the bar which has a blue piano, posted on social media the news saying: “All the much-loved classic Blue Joanna dishes are available as well as some specially devised takeaway cocktails, a wine selection, beers and soft drinks.”

MORE: McDonald’s reveals when it plans to reopen Norfolk drive-throughs

The street food available for takeaway. Pic: Blue JoannaThe street food available for takeaway. Pic: Blue Joanna

Orders are being taken in advance with payment over the phone with food by collection only.

Meals available include tacos, chicken wings, barbeque ribs and terriyaki mackerel with banana bread and rum sauce for dessert.

Mr Limon bought the bar after he used to run the Last brasserie in Exchange Street before it was bought out by a consortium of investors last year.

For more updates on coronavirus in Norfolk see the Facebook page here

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Norwich Evening News.

