Boss of bar relaunches takeaway street food and cocktails service

Ecky Limon, who runs the Blue Joanna bar. Pic: Archant

The Blue Joanna bar in Norwich’s Golden Triangle, closed because of coronavirus, is doing takeaways of its Asian-style street food.

The Blue Joanna bar in Unthank Road. Pic: Archant The Blue Joanna bar in Unthank Road. Pic: Archant

The bar in Unthank Road, renowned for its live music nights, remains shut but is starting up its takeaways from Tuesday, May 26.

Ecky Limon, who runs the bar which has a blue piano, posted on social media the news saying: “All the much-loved classic Blue Joanna dishes are available as well as some specially devised takeaway cocktails, a wine selection, beers and soft drinks.”

The street food available for takeaway. Pic: Blue Joanna The street food available for takeaway. Pic: Blue Joanna

Orders are being taken in advance with payment over the phone with food by collection only.

Meals available include tacos, chicken wings, barbeque ribs and terriyaki mackerel with banana bread and rum sauce for dessert.

Mr Limon bought the bar after he used to run the Last brasserie in Exchange Street before it was bought out by a consortium of investors last year.

