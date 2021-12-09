News Norwich City FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business Support Us Subscribe
Multi-million arena plan given green light and set to open in 2022

Eleanor Pringle

Published: 2:45 PM December 9, 2021
The Block, Norwich

An image showing how the entrance to Block Norwich could look. - Credit: Ellis Williams Architects

A multi-million pound plan to build a state-of-the art venue in the heart of Norwich has been approved. 

A grotty car park in Mountergate will now be transformed with a 300-seater auditorium, stage and food court named Block Norwich. 

Developers - which will spend £1m on the initial phase of the project - were given the green light by city planners today. 

James Bradbury, managing director of Teampartner Three which lodged the proposal, said: "We're over the moon. We're relieved and humbled to be offered the opportunity to rejuvenate this part of Norwich.

Block Norwich

Block Norwich, as seen from Rose Lane. - Credit: Ellis Williams Architects

"Mountergate used to be a fish market - it's a place steeped in history. But in recent memory it's become shackled by it's past, Block Norwich presents this area with the chance to break these shackles and make it an area of Norwich that the whole city can be proud of."

Block Norwich had previously been earmarked to bring 50 new jobs to the area, as well as a windfall to the local economy. 

Research conducted by the developers found that at a similar project, Pop Brixton, on average people spent £10 at the venue and a further £5 in the wider community.

Around 50pc of visitors to the venue also visited other locales in the towns.

Mr Bradbury added: "We will start recruiting for those 50 jobs in due course. But what this planning permission means is that now we can sit down with our investors and see if there's anything more we can put in to maximise opportunities."

Block Norwich

An overhead view of the proposed Block Norwich venue. - Credit: Ellis Williams Architects

Previously the Mountergate area has been a crime hotspot after a drug den was discovered nearby

Mr Bradbury said: "It will be brilliant to make this space a safe, clean environment for everyone to enjoy. It will be brightly lit with good access and security guards on hand patrolling the scene. 

"We'll also be working closely with people who live nearby to have a check in every month to uncover any issues they might be having, or see if there's anything to do to improve."

James Bradbury

James Bradbury, managing director of The Clear Idea. - Credit: James Bradbury

The venue is set to open at Easter. 

He added: "We'd like to thank Norwich City Council for their support."

