North Norfolk clothing company opens first pop-up shop in Norwich

Part of the Red Label Collection from Blakely, a Norfolk-based clothing brand - Credit: Blakely

A Norfolk-born and based clothing store is opening its first pop-up shop in Norwich.

Blakeley is opening a pop-up shop that they hope will be open for the next 12 to 18 months.

The pop-up will be at 14 London Street, in the former Thomas Cook travel agents.

The store will open on November 20 at 10am.

There will be 15pc off with a flyer on Saturday, the opening day, and there will be a free gift for the first 50 people that make purchases.

Customers will be able to shop the new Red Label Collection, a selection of customer favourites and bestsellers.

Blakely was founded in 2010 by Gareth Newman in his childhood bedroom. The brand is now based in a 39,000 square foot warehouse in Melton Constable in north Norfolk.

Mr Newman grew his brand from nothing to an international online brand with almost 300,000 followers on Instagram.

Prices range from £14 to £140.

The pop-up will be open on Monday to Saturday from 9am to 5pm and on Sunday from 10am to 4pm.