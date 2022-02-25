News Norwich City FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business Support Us Subscribe
New tabletop gaming shop set to open in Norwich

Louisa Baldwin

Published: 10:07 AM February 25, 2022
Ben Okada is opening Black Tower Games in Norwich. 

A new tabletop gaming store, which will also offer workshops, is set to open in Norwich. 

Black Tower Games is based at 10 Derby Street and specialises in miniatures and war games, hobby supplies, card games and collectables.

It is owned by Ben Okada who was a freelance graphic designer and used to work in the same building before Covid, but he has now taken on the lease to launch his dream shop. 

Mr Okada, 32, said: "I wanted to share my knowledge and noticed there was a call for kids to learn new skills such as painting and trading cards.

"It will be miniature-based gaming, with our main ones Warhammer and Magic: The Gathering."

It will have its soft launch this Saturday, February 26, from 1pm to 6pm and then will officially open in the next few weeks. 

Mr Okada added: "I have been getting lots of messages from people really excited about what I am doing."

Follow @blacktowergames on Instagram for updates on the official opening.

