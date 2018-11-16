Quiz

The BizQuiz: National headlines hit close to home, but Norfolk remains optimistic

House of Fraser is set to close its Norwich store at Intu Chapelfield next spring. Picture: Neil Didsbury Archant

Norfolk has been hit hard this week by national headlines landing close to home.

Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

It was announced this week that House of Fraser would be moving out of several locations as negotiations with retail property giants Intu went south - and it was revealed that Norwich’s Chapelfield store is one of them.

Similarly the news that regional airline Flybe has raised concerns with the East of England community as it flies out of Norwich Airport to a number of destinations.

As of yet it hasn’t been confirmed whether potential new owners would look to change or reduce routes.

Despite this the county has remained optimistic with the news that unemployment is falling, and home-grown chains like Roys of Wroxham are selling well.

Here are your headlines from this week:

• House of Fraser is to close its Chapelfield store in Norwich

House of Fraser is to close its department store at Norwich’s Chapelfield shopping centre.

The news was confirmed by the centre on Wednesday following weeks of speculation since the takeover of the chain by Sports Direct supremo Mike Ashley. Stores in Intu’s centres at Lakeside in Essex, the Metrocentre in Gateshead, and Nottingham will also close.

• Roys of Wroxham eyes expansion despite profits slowing in high-cost year

One of Norfolk’s best-known retailers insists it is optimistic about the future, despite being squeezed by rising costs.

Roys of Wroxham saw turnover edge over the £51m mark, though pre-tax profit fell from over £1.3m last year to £1.08m this year.

• Norwich Airport airline Flybe puts itself up for sale

Regional flight operator Flybe, which flies out of Norwich Airport, has put itself up for sale.

The airline is in talks about the potential sale of the group weeks after a profit warning.

• Nine of our favourite app ideas pitched at Sync The City

More than 40 of East Anglia’s brightest sparks in the digital world took to the stage last night to pitch their ideas to delegates at Sync The City.

From social enterprises to logistic support, this story reveals some of our favourite ideas pitched at the event.

• Adnams seeks compensation from companies accused of truck price-fixing

The Southwold brewery Adnams is seeking damages as the main claimant in a group action lawsuit which was filed this week.

Adnams alleges that it is the victim of fraudulent price-fixing by major truck manufacturers over a 14-year period.

• Clothes shop in Great Yarmouth’s Market Gates centre closes as chain’s future hangs in the balance

Menswear retailer Blue Inc has become the latest high-street name to run into trouble, after reportedly calling in advisers to help with the sale of the business.

The chain has stores in Norfolk and Suffolk, including Norwich’s Castle Mall, the Market Gates shopping centre in Great Yarmouth, Broad Street in King’s Lynn and the Sailmakers shopping centre in Ipswich.

• Unemployment falls as firms get set to recruit for festive season

In its quarterly employment market update, the Office for National Statistics said that the number of people unemployed in the region has fallen by 1,000 to stand at 100,000 in the last quarter.

• Could Norfolk become the UK’s first 5G county?

Could Norfolk be the UK’s first 5G county? This is the question industry leaders have been mulling over as possible way to boost the county’s connectivity and set the pace for the rest of the UK.

It comes after mobile network Three announced it could be rolling out the upgraded data network as soon as the middle of next year.