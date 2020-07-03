Search

Owner of fine dining restaurant reopens with new venture

PUBLISHED: 13:14 03 July 2020

Alessandro Tranquillo, owner of Bishop's in Norwich. Pic: Shane Finn

SHANE FINN VOUZ!

The Italian owner of Bishop’s in the Norwich Lanes is reopening in his 10th year – while helping those who can’t.

Bishops in Norwich is reopening while the owner also embarks on a new career. Pic: Shane Finn PhotographyBishops in Norwich is reopening while the owner also embarks on a new career. Pic: Shane Finn Photography

Alessandro Tranquillo, who runs Bishop’s Dining Room and Wine Bar in St Andrew’s Hill, is reopening after closing because of coronavirus while also launching a new international business. This aims to provide help for restaurants that are finding things tough.

Meanwhile he is putting the finishing touches to his new menu and preparing to reopen for three days a week, Thursday to Saturday, offering lunch and dinner and access to his new outside seating area.

MORE: Tourism bosses welcome staycation boom set to hit Norfolk

Mr Tranquillo’s passion for fine dining has led him to pursue his new venture into consultancy, which soft-launched earlier this month.

Bishops owner Alessandro Tranquillo and partner Elena Glen. Pic: Shane Finn PhotographyBishops owner Alessandro Tranquillo and partner Elena Glen. Pic: Shane Finn Photography

“I’ve had this desire to consult niggling in my mind for quite some time. I just had to find the right time, and celebrating Bishop’s 10-year anniversary, that time is now.

“Restaurant consultancy has been my dream and now is the time to make it happen,” he said.

Although the government’s decision to re-open restaurants and bars from July 4 is an exciting prospect, for many operations, this sadly won’t happen, and Mr Tranquillo is well aware of their disappointment in this new socially-distanced world.

But with the right direction, fledgling and existing restaurants can learn how to adapt and flourish using his tried and tested techniques, delivered in a calm and encouraging manner, according to Mr Tranquillo.

Bishops fine dining restaurant owner and partner Elena Glen. Pic: Shane Finn PhotographyBishops fine dining restaurant owner and partner Elena Glen. Pic: Shane Finn Photography

With his partner, Elena Glen, Mr Tranquillo has nurtured a loyal customer base, combining creative social media with his own unique style of customer service.

Born in Italy, Mr Tranquillo learned how to cook from the age of six by his mum and began working in Lake Como then went to London, working his way to being a head waiter at the Savoy before opening his own restaurant in Norwich 10 years ago.

