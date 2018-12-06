Birketts’ staff put a best foot forward to raise funds for brain injury charity

Ginny Colman and her sons present a cheque to Angela Page of Headway Norfolk and Waveney. Picture: Birketts' Birketts'

A senior associate at Norwich’s Birketts has come up with an unusual way to raise money for a brain injury charity: by filling a shoe with pennies.

Ginny Colman works in the Family and Matrimonial team, and began raising funds following her husband contracting encephalitis due to a problem with his immune system.

She said: “We decided to fill a shoe with spare change to represent putting yourself in someone else’s shoes and to consider those people who have had a head injury either through illness or an injury.”

The charity offers a wide range of services, including brain injury rehabilitation programmes, carer support, social re-integration, community outreach and respite care throughout the UK.

A cheque for £171 has been presented to Angela Page at Headway Norfolk and Waveney, with the Family Law team at Birketts determined to take their total to £500 by the end of the year, and will be running a Christmas hamper raffle and selling mince pies to get over the line.